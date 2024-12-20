Aspargo Labs Appoints General Managers in Spain and Germany to Drive International Expansion

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspargo Labs, Inc. (“Aspargo Labs” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmacy and MedTech company focused on reformulating the world’s most meaningful Rx and OTC medications into its novel oral suspension technology, announced the recent appointment of two highly experienced General Managers to accelerate Aspargo Labs’ global expansion: Álvaro Fernández in Spain and Dr. Marc van Unen in Germany.

“It is my pleasure to welcome Álvaro and Marc to the Aspargo Labs leadership team,” said Michael Demurjian, Chief Executive Officer. “What we’re building here is quite unique, and these are exactly the type of seasoned leaders we need to drive our international expansion. Álvaro’s expertise in pharmaceutical marketing and sales leadership will be instrumental in developing our presence in Spain, while Marc will leverage his experience launching innovative healthcare products to spearhead our German initiatives. Both represent strategic additions to our team and bring a high level of operational acumen and industry experience that will help us to scale our operations efficiently while prioritizing innovation. Their track records of building successful teams and driving revenue growth align with our mission as we become a global player in medication delivery technology.”





Álvaro Fernández, the General Manager of Spain at Aspargo Labs, is a pharmaceutical industry veteran with 23 years of experience, leading companies including Lilly, Orion Pharma, Biowise Pharmaceuticals, Angelini, Merck KGaA, and Ferring. His expertise spans across Marketing and Sales leadership roles, where he has demonstrated success in managing multidisciplinary teams and executing high-impact projects. He holds a BA in Biology and Biotechnology from the University of Madrid, an Executive MBA from IE Business School, and completed the Management Development Program at IESE Business School. His leadership approach emphasizes innovation, collaboration, and excellence, consistently driving organizational growth and success.





Dr. Marc van Unen, the General Manager of Germany at Aspargo Labs, has extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry across a range of products and therapeutic indications. Previously, Dr. van Unen worked at Bristol Myers Squibb, where he led the cardiovascular business unit. He is the former VP of Regional Marketing in Asia for Bayer’s General Medicine portfolio. Through positions at Bristol Myers Squibb and Bayer, Dr. van Unen gained extensive international experience in the US and England, accumulating over 25 years of experience across various therapeutic areas including cardiovascular & central nervous system medicine, urology, hormone, and antibiotic treatments. Dr. van Unen is a visiting lecturer at the Vienna University of Economics and Business and has authored “Product Launch Playbook – introducing new products in the innovative healthcare industry”. He is also an active member of the European International Business Academy. He received his degree in economics from Erasmus University in Rotterdam and his doctorate in International Business Administration from the Bradford School of Management in England.

About Aspargo Labs, Inc.

Aspargo Labs, Inc., is a commercial stage, specialty pharmaceutical and MedTech company focused on advancing administration of medications through innovative oral spray technology and developing a smart delivery system integrated with a mobile platform to connect patients and caregivers. Aspargo Labs’ technology platform has the potential to transform a wide range of medications across various therapeutic areas, with an initial focus on bringing an oral spray formulation of sildenafil to market. By converting solid dose medications into convenient, easy-to-administer oral suspensions, Aspargo Labs’ technology offers several key advantages, including enhanced drug delivery, patient-centricity, dosing flexibility and more personalized medicine. Aspargo Labs is the US and international licensee of the patent rights covering Sildenafil Oral Suspension from Farmalider, S.A. of Madrid, Spain (www.farmalider.com). For additional information, please visit our website at www.aspargolabs.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current knowledge, assumptions, judgment, and expectations regarding future performance or events. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such statements are reasonable, they give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct, and you should be aware that actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Words such as “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “potential,” “possible,” “goals,” “accelerate,” “continue,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks inherent in our lack of profitability and need for additional capital; our dependence on partners to further the development of our product candidates; the uncertainties inherent in the development, attainment of the requisite regulatory authorizations and approvals and launch of any new pharmaceutical product; and the outcome of pending or future litigation or arbitration.

All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice. You should not rely upon any forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, in each case, except as required by law.

