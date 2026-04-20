Asgard Therapeutics to present preclinical data on lead asset AT-108, a personalized, off-the-shelf gene therapy, at AACR Annual Meeting 2026

Asgard’s immunotherapy, AT-108, induces systemic, dose-dependent efficacy with broad tumor activity in preclinical studies and key biomarkers identified

AT-108 combines the advantages of an off-the-shelf gene therapy whilst offering a personalized anti-tumor immune response to benefit cancer patients in need

LUND, Sweden, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asgard Therapeutics, a privately held biotech company pioneering in vivo direct cell reprogramming for cancer immunotherapy, today announces that it will be presenting a poster on its lead asset AT-108 at the AACR Annual Meeting, held in San Diego, California, US, from 17-22 April 2026.

AT-108 is a transformative gene therapy utilizing Asgard’s in vivo cell reprogramming technology to directly reprogram tumor cells into dendritic cells. This approach forces these tumor cells to present their tumor antigens, ultimately leading to a personalized anti-tumor immune response. Asgard is progressing its first-in-class therapy toward clinical development, with a focus on solid tumors, and is advancing IND-enabling studies and CMC development.

The poster presentation, titled ‘Preclinical efficacy and biomarker characterization of AT-108, a first-in-class in situ tumor-to-dendritic cell reprogramming agent’, will detail preclinical data demonstrating that AT-108 induces systemic, dose-dependent efficacy with broad tumor activity. Key biomarker parameters were highlighted to be explored in future clinical development.

Details of the poster presentation are as follow:

Poster title: Preclinical efficacy and biomarker characterization of AT-108, a first-in-class in situ tumor-to-dendritic cell reprogramming agent

Presenter: Fabio Rosa, Asgard Therapeutics

Authors: Fritiof Åkerström1, Xavier Catena1, Marta Santiago2, Ana Perego1, Ruixian Liu1, Arun Sundaramurthy1, Lihan Xie1, Emilie Renaud1, Andreea-Medeea Matei1, Xiaoli Huang1, Emma Leire1, Ozcan Met2, Inge-Marie Svane2, Shane Olwill1, Cristiana Pires1, Filipe Pereira3, Fabio Rosa1

Poster session: Session LBPO.ET04 - Late-Breaking Research: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics 4

Session date and time: 22 April, 2026, 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM PDT

Location: Section 53

Poster number: LB455 / 2

1Asgard Therapeutics AB, Lund, Sweden,2National Center of Cancer Immune Therapy (CCIT-DK), Department of Oncology, Copenhagen University Hospital, Copenhagen, Denmark,3Molecular Medicine and Gene Therapy, Lund Stem Cell Centre, Lund University, Lund, Sweden

The abstract is available to view via the AACR online planner here.

For further information, please contact:

Asgard Therapeutics

Cristiana Pires, Co-founder and CEO

Email: cristiana.pires@asgardthx.com

Optimum Strategic Communications

Mary Clark, Stephen Adams, Elena Bates

Tel: +44 (0) 20 8142 3740

Email: asgard@optimumcomms.com

Notes to Editors

About Asgard Therapeutics

Asgard Therapeutics is a privately held biotech company pioneering in vivo direct cell reprogramming for cancer immunotherapy. The company builds on ground-breaking and proprietary reprogramming technologies to develop gene therapy products designed to set in motion efficient and personalized immune responses. Asgard Therapeutics aims to establish a pipeline of off-the-shelf cancer immunotherapies that trigger personalized anti-cancer immune responses for the benefit of cancer patients in need. Asgard is backed by Novo Holdings, Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund, Industrifonden, RV Invest and Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc. For more information, please visit: www.asgardthx.com

About AT-108

AT-108 is a first-in-class, off-the-shelf gene therapy that directly reprograms tumor cells into a rare subset of dendritic cells critical for mounting efficient cytotoxic T cell responses, cDC1 cells (conventional dendritic cells type 1). Reprogramming forces the tumor cells to present their tumor antigens, ultimately leading to a personalized anti-tumor immune response. It is based on a replication-deficient adenoviral vector that delivers three proprietary reprogramming factors into tumor cells, rewiring their gene expression signatures and thus “programming” them to become antigen-presenting cDC1-like cells.

About AACR Annual Meeting

The AACR Annual Meeting is the focal point of the cancer research community, where scientists, clinicians, other health care professionals, survivors, patients, and advocates gather to share the latest advances in cancer science and medicine. From population science and prevention; to cancer biology, translational, and clinical studies; to survivorship and advocacy; the AACR Annual Meeting highlights the work of the best minds in cancer research from institutions all over the world. This year’s meeting will be held in San Diego, California, US from 17-22 April 2026.