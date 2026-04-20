From Product to Patient in Nuclear Medicine: Why Vertical Integration Is Essential for a Competitive Advantage

Nuclear medicine is governed by a simple operational truth: many radiopharmaceuticals have a half-life of just a few hours or days.

That constraint makes delivery inseparable from the medicine itself. Isotope production, manufacturing, quality release, and distribution are not sequential steps. They function as a single, time-bound system that must perform with precision to protect patient access.

At Curium, we have built our operating model around this reality. It fundamentally reshapes the rules of scale.

In many therapeutic areas, supply chain excellence is important, but it remains distinct from clinical performance. In nuclear medicine, it is inseparable. Operational execution is clinical performance. If a product cannot be manufactured, quality released, and delivered within a narrow window, the consequences are immediate: missed diagnostic scans, delayed treatments, and disrupted care pathways.

Against this backdrop, a clear shift is underway. Vertical integration is no longer a structural advantage. It is becoming a practical prerequisite for reliability at scale, enabling fewer handoffs, clearer accountability, and faster correction when real-world conditions intervene.

The reality of vertical integration

More than simply a functional model, effective vertical integration is a fine-tuned operations system that results in fewer handoffs, clearer accountability, and faster correction when real-world variability hits.

Curium has built this model globally, spanning manufacturing, distribution, and clinical delivery to support millions of patients each year. And the need for operational reliability is only becoming more urgent as nuclear medicine expands from diagnostics into theranostics, pairing imaging with targeted radiopharmaceutical therapies to diagnose and treat disease.

Vertical integration pushes nuclear medicine to the next level

Theranostics is accelerating the field’s ambitions, especially through radioligand therapy, a targeted approach that uses radioactive compounds to identify and treat cancer. But can these medicines be delivered reliably as part of everyday cancer care, beyond just highly resourced centers? That’s where Curium’s vertically integrated model turns scientific possibility into operational reality. As investment and clinical adoption have grown, Curium has had the foresight to expand in tandem, building a system that can perform under the challenges of real-world stress.

Radiopharmaceutical delivery is a race against time, with complexity at every step. A resilient model must perform while anticipating disruption: fluctuations in demand, transport constraints, equipment downtime, and the constant discipline required to operate within pharmaceutical quality systems and nuclear licensing requirements.

Crisis in Iran – where Curium capability led to seamless performance

A recent geopolitical crisis in Iran disrupted key transport routes across the Middle East, putting immediate pressure on one of the most fragile aspects of nuclear medicine: time-sensitive delivery. With Dubai serving as a central hub for eastbound shipping, the potential impact extended well beyond the region, threatening patient access across Australia, India, and New Zealand.

In nuclear medicine, these disruptions are not abstract. They translate directly into delayed or missed care for patients.

This was a real-time test of our system under global constraints.

Because we operate as a vertically integrated network, we were able to respond as a single system rather than a series of disconnected functions. Our teams rapidly rerouted shipments across alternative airlines, shifted to ground transport where feasible, and extended production schedules to maintain continuity. These were coordinated adjustments across manufacturing, quality, and distribution, executed while conditions continued to evolve.

The outcome was clear: we maintained continuity of supply for approximately 95% of patients, despite widespread disruption across global logistics networks.

This is what vertical integration is designed to do. It is not about structural efficiency alone. It is about enabling a system that can adapt in motion, preserving quality, compliance, and access when conditions are least predictable.

Because the sources of disruption will vary — geopolitical events, weather, capacity shocks — but the requirement does not. In nuclear medicine, resilience cannot be theoretical. It must be engineered into the system from the start.

Scale is a responsibility for the present, not just an ambition for the future

Radioligand therapy is moving from breakthrough to backbone, and the access question is now urgent: Can the field build enough manufacturing capacity, quality systems, and time-sensitive logistics to make these therapies consistently available beyond a limited set of centers?

Scale cannot be incidental. It must be engineered with manufacturing depth, robust quality systems, licensed nuclear operations, and a distribution network designed for time-sensitive delivery.

At Curium, this principle is fully operationalized. Our vertically integrated network serves approximately 6,000 customers and supports more than 14 million patients annually across 70 countries, demonstrating what repeatable execution looks like when timing is critical and variability is constant.

Where advantage is won

In nuclear medicine, timely delivery is critical. As diagnostics and therapies become more connected, advantages will belong to organizations that can align isotope supply, manufacturing capacity, quality release, and distribution into a single, coordinated, time-bound system.

As the field scales, success will not be defined by scientific promise alone, but by the ability to deliver it consistently, under real-world conditions.

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