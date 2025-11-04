Ascentage Pharma to Present Data from Two Clinical Studies for Bcl-2 Inhibitor Lisaftoclax, Including an Oral Report, at ASH 2025

ROCKVILLE, Md. and SUZHOU, China, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascentage Pharma Group International Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPG; HKEX: 6855), a global, commercial stage, integrated biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, differentiated therapies to address unmet medical needs in cancer, announced that the latest results from two clinical studies of its novel drug, lisaftoclax (APG-2575), have been selected for presentations, including an oral report, at the 67th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting. This is the fourth consecutive year in which clinical results on lisaftoclax have been selected by the ASH Annual Meeting. This year, data from multiple clinical and preclinical studies on three of the company’s investigational drug candidates (lisaftoclax, olverembatinib, and APG-5918) have been selected for presentations at the ASH Annual Meeting.

Developed by Ascentage Pharma, lisaftoclax is an orally available Bcl-2 inhibitor. Early data from the studies have demonstrated effects on hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Lisaftoclax is being commercialized in China following National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approval for the treatment of adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL) who have previously received at least one systemic therapy including Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors. At this year’s ASH Annual Meeting, Ascentage Pharma will present an oral report featuring the latest results from a registrational Phase II study of lisaftoclax monotherapy in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) CLL/SLL. Moreover, Ascentage Pharma will present a poster featuring the latest data of lisaftoclax in combination with azacitidine (AZA) in patients with newly diagnosed (ND) or prior venetoclax–exposed myeloid malignancies.

The ASH Annual Meeting is one of the largest gatherings of the international hematology community, aggregating the latest scientific research on the pathogenesis and clinical treatment of hematologic diseases. The 67th ASH Annual Meeting will take place on December 6-9, 2025, local time, both online and in-person in Orlando, Florida.

Dr. Yifan Zhai, Chief Medical Officer of Ascentage Pharma, said, “Lisaftoclax has demonstrated efficacy and manageable safety profiles across numerous studies to-date. Lisaftoclax is currently being evaluated in four global registrational Phase III studies. At ASH 2025, the latest clinical data supporting lisaftoclax were once again selected for presentations, including an oral report, underscoring the drug’s therapeutic potential in hematologic diseases. We are pleased that multiple studies of our key drug candidates have been selected for presentation at the ASH Annual Meeting, demonstrating Ascentage Pharma’s robust capabilities in global innovation and clinical development. We are eager to share more detailed results during the conference and will continue to accelerate our clinical development programs in order to bring more treatment options to patients as soon as possible.”

Oral Presentation

Results of a registrational phase 2 study of lisaftoclax monotherapy for treatment of patients (pts) with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL) who had failed Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitors (BTKis)

Format: Oral Presentation

Abstract#: 88

Session: 642. Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia: Clinical and Epidemiological: Treatment of CLL in Relapse and in Richter Transformation

Time: Saturday, December 6, 2025; 10:15 AM - 10:30 AM EST

First Author: Prof. Keshu Zhou, The Affiliated Cancer Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Henan Cancer Hospital, Zhengzhou, China

Presenter: Prof. Keshu Zhou, The Affiliated Cancer Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Henan Cancer Hospital, Zhengzhou, China

Highlights:

This is a pivotal registrational Phase II study (NCT05147467) in patients with CLL/SLL, with the objective response rate (ORR) as its primary endpoint. Patients in this study were refractory to, relapsed on, or intolerant of both BTK inhibitors and immunochemotherapy; or failed prior BTK inhibitors and were ineligible for immunochemotherapy.

Efficacy Results : As of July 25, 2025, among 72 evaluable patients with R/R CLL/SLL, the ORR as confirmed by the independent review committee (IRC) was 62.5%, the median progression-free survival (mPFS) was 23.89 months (with a median follow-up of 22.01 months). Among high-risk patients (those with adverse prognostic genotypes such as del(17p)/TP53 mutation, chromosomal complex karyotype, and unmutated IGHV), the treatment showed clinically meaningful deep responses. 21.8% of patients achieved minimal residual disease (MRD) negativity in peripheral blood. In the 11 evaluable patients with bone marrow MRD, 6 achieved MRD-negativity.

Safety Results : Lisaftoclax demonstrated a manageable safety profile in BTKi-pretreated patients. Frequent grade ≥3 treatment-related adverse events were hematologic toxicities that included decreased neutrophil, decreased platelet count, and anemia. No tumor-lysis syndrome (TLS) was reported and no treatment-related deaths occurred during the study.

Conclusion : Lisaftoclax monotherapy demonstrated significant and durable clinical efficacy and a manageable safety profile in patients with heavily-pretreated BTK-refractory R/R CLL/SLL, underscoring its utility as a potential new treatment option.

Poster Presentation:

Results of the APG2575AU101 study of lisaftoclax (APG-2575) combined with azacitidine (AZA) in patients with newly diagnosed (ND) or prior venetoclax–exposed myeloid malignancies

Format: Poster Presentation

Abstract#: 1641

Session: 616. Acute Myeloid Leukemias: Investigational Drug and Cellular Therapies: Poster I

Time: Saturday, December 6, 2025; 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM EST

First Author: Dr. Tapan Kadia, Department of Leukemia, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Presenter: Dr. Tapan Kadia, Department of Leukemia, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Highlights:

This is a phase I/II study (NCT04964518) designed to evaluate the safe dose and efficacy of lisaftoclax in combination with AZA in patients with ND or R/R acute myeloid leukemia (AML), mixed-phenotype acute leukemia (MPAL), chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML), or higher-risk (HR) myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). The first part of this study is the dose-escalation phase and the second part is the dose-expansion phase.

As of July 1, 2025, a total 103 patients were enrolled, including 63 patients with AML/MPAL (of whom 56 patients had relapsed/refractory diseases) and 40 patients with HR MDS/CMML (of whom 25 patients had relapsed/refractory diseases).





Efficacy Results as of July 1, 2025 :

In the 47 evaluable patients with R/R AML/MPAL, the ORR was 40.4%, the complete response (CR) rate was 29.8% (14/47). In the 24 patients with venetoclax–exposed R/R AML/MPAL, the ORR was 29.2% (7/24), the CR rate was 20.8% (5/24).

In the 15 evaluable patients with ND HR MDS/CMML, the ORR was 80.0%, including 6 (40.0%) patients who achieved a CR, and 6 (40.0%) who achieved a marrow CR (mCR).

Median overall survival (OS) values for patients with R/R AML/MPAL or R/R HR MDS/CMML were 7.6 months and 11.3 months, respectively.

The median OS of patients with ND AML/MPAL was 6.3 months and it was not reached in patients with ND HR MDS/CMML.





Safety Results : No dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs) were reported in part one for dose-escalation or part two for dose-expansion. Common grade ≥3 treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) included neutropenia (41.7%), febrile neutropenia (35.0%), thrombocytopenia (26.2%), anemia (17.5%).

Conclusion : These preliminary clinical data show that the combination regimen of lisaftoclax plus AZA holds promise in overcoming venetoclax resistance, therefore potentially offering a new treatment option to patients with AML/HR MDS.

* Olverembatinib, lisaftoclax and APG-5918 are currently under investigation and have not yet been approved by the FDA in the US.

