Ascendis to Share Its Latest Endocrinology Rare Disease Data at ESPE 2026

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND) today announced it will share the latest data from its Endocrinology Rare Disease programs during ESPE 2026, the annual congress of the European Society for Paediatric Endocrinology (ESPE) being held September 8-10, 2026, in Marseille, France. Updates will include a podium presentation of the first sentinel cohort data from the pivotal reACHin Trial of TransCon CNP (navepegritide) in infants with achondroplasia aged 0 to <2 years.

“Ascendis is building leadership with its growing portfolio of treatments for people living with hypoparathyroidism and growth disorders, which we look forward to showcasing at ESPE 2026,” said Aimee Shu, M.D., Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer at Ascendis Pharma. “We are especially excited to share these early data from our trial of TransCon CNP in infants with achondroplasia. We believe early medical intervention with TransCon CNP in these youngest children may help mitigate the neuromusculoskeletal complications and co-morbidities associated with this condition.”

Ascendis presentations at ESPE 2026 include:

PODIUM PRESENTATION Achondroplasia Tuesday

September 8

3:00-4:00p.m. CEST

Free Communications 3:

Growth & Syndromes

Les Goudes 1 Abstract FC4.6

Navepegritide Therapy in Infants with Achondroplasia Less Than

2 Years: Sentinel Data from the reACHin Trial

Presented by Genevieve Baujat, M.D.

POSTERS Hypoparathyroidism Tuesday-Thursday

September 8-10

Exhibition Hall Poster 1496

Listening to the Patient Voice: Understanding and Assessing the

Impact of Hypoparathyroidism on the Daily Lives of Adolescents

Authors: S. Ravendeen on behalf of Meryl Brod Poster 1534

Understanding and Assessing the Adolescent Patient Perspective of

Symptoms in Hypoparathyroidism

Authors: S. Ravendeen on behalf of Alden Smith Growth Hormone Indications Tuesday-Thursday

September 8-10

Exhibition Hall HighLiGHts Phase 3 Trial Design: Lonapegsomatropin in Children with

Short Stature or Growth Failure Due to Turner Syndrome, SHOX

Deficiency, Small for Gestational Age, or Idiopathic Short Stature

Authors: T. Rohrer et al e-poster

Tuesday-Thursday

September 8-10

onsite screens and

ESPE meeting platform Prevelance of Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency: A Systematic

Literature Review

Authors: S. Ravendeen et al

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on applying our innovative TransCon technology platform to make a meaningful difference for patients. Guided by our core values of Patients, Science, and Passion, and following our algorithm for product innovation, we apply TransCon to develop new therapies that demonstrate best-in-class potential to address unmet medical needs. Ascendis is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has additional facilities in Europe and the United States. Please visit ascendispharma.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding Ascendis’ future operations, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to (i) Ascendis’ planned podium presentation and posters at ESPE 2026, (ii) the first sentinel cohort data from the pivotal reACHin Trial of TransCon CNP (navepegritide) in infants with achondroplasia aged 0-2 years, (iii) Ascendis’ ability to build leadership with its growing portfolio of treatments for people living with hypoparathyroidism and growth disorders, (iv) the potential for early medical intervention in infants with achondroplasia to help mitigate some of the more serious complications and comorbidities associated with this condition, (v) Ascendis’ clinical development activities, including the Phase 3 trial design for lonapegsomatropin in children with short stature or growth failure due to Turner syndrome, SHOX deficiency, small for gestational age, or idiopathic short stature, (vi) Ascendis’ ability to apply its TransCon technology platform to make a meaningful difference for patients and (vii) Ascendis’ use of TransCon to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies to address unmet medical needs. Ascendis may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that Ascendis makes, including, without limitation: dependence on third‑party manufacturers, distributors, and service providers for Ascendis’ products and product candidates; risks related to regulatory review and approval, including the possibility of delays, requests for additional data or analyses, restrictions or limitations on use, approval with labeling that is more limited than expected, or failure to obtain approval in the United States, European Union, or other jurisdictions; clinical development risks, including that results from ongoing or future trials may not confirm earlier data; unforeseen safety or efficacy findings in development programs or on‑market products; manufacturing, supply chain, quality, or logistics issues that could delay development or commercialization; unforeseen expenses related to commercialization of any approved Ascendis products; unforeseen research and development or selling, general and administrative expenses and other costs impacting Ascendis’ business generally; market acceptance, pricing, and reimbursement challenges, including payer coverage decisions and health technology assessments; competitive developments, including new or improved therapies; intellectual property protection, freedom‑to‑operate, and litigation risks; Ascendis’ ability to obtain additional funding, if needed, to support its business activities; cybersecurity, data privacy, and information technology disruptions; and the impact of international economic, political, legal, compliance, public health, and business factors, including tariffs, trade policies, currency fluctuations, and geopolitical events. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Ascendis’ business in general, see Ascendis’ Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 11, 2026, and Ascendis’ other future reports filed with, or submitted to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future licensing, collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments that Ascendis may enter into or make. Ascendis does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Ascendis, Ascendis Pharma, the Ascendis Pharma logo, the company logo, and TransCon are trademarks owned by the Ascendis Pharma group. © September 2026 Ascendis Pharma A/S.