Arvinas to Present Preclinical Data for PROTAC BCL6 Degrader, ARV-393, at the 2025 European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Meeting

– Company to showcase preclinical studies of ARV-393, an investigational oral PROTAC BCL6 degrader, as a single agent in models of nodal T-follicular helper cell lymphoma, angioimmunoblastic-type (AITL) and transformed follicular lymphoma, and in combination with small molecule inhibitors in models of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma –

NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company working to develop a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that new preclinical data for ARV-393 will be presented at the European Hematology Association (EHA) meeting, June 12-15, 2025 in Milan, Italy. ARV-393 is Arvinas’ investigational orally bioavailable PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera (PROTAC) degrader targeting the B-cell lymphoma 6 protein (BCL6), a transcriptional repressor and major driver of B-cell lymphomas.

Presentation details are as follows:

Poster Title: ARV-393, a PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera (PROTAC) BCL6 Degrader, is Efficacious in Preclinical Models of Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma, Nodal T-Follicular Helper Cell Lymphoma, and Transformed Follicular Lymphoma

Abstract: PF1000

Session Title: Lymphoma biology & translational research

Date: Thursday, June 13, 2025

Time: 6:30-7:30 p.m. CEST

The full abstract can be accessed via the EHA 2025 online interactive program.

About ARV-393

ARV-393 is an investigational orally bioavailable PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera (PROTAC) designed to degrade B-cell lymphoma 6 protein (BCL6), a transcriptional repressor and major driver of B-cell lymphomas. The BCL6 protein facilitates B cell tolerance of rapid proliferation and somatic gene recombination via repressing cell cycle checkpoints, terminal differentiation, apoptosis, and the DNA damage response. PROTAC-mediated degradation has the potential to address the traditional undruggable nature of BCL6. ARV-393 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

About Arvinas

Arvinas (Nasdaq: ARVN) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. Through its PROTAC protein degrader platform, Arvinas is pioneering the development of protein degradation therapies designed to harness the body’s natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. Arvinas is currently progressing multiple investigational drugs through clinical development programs, including vepdegestrant, targeting the estrogen receptor for patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer; ARV-393, targeting BCL6 for relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin Lymphoma; and ARV-102, targeting LRRK2 for neurodegenerative disorders. Arvinas is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. For more information about Arvinas, visit www.arvinas.com and connect on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding: the potential for PROTAC-mediated degradation to address the traditional undruggable nature of BCL6. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “target,” “goal,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “look forward,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Arvinas may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements Arvinas makes as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: whether Arvinas will be able to successfully conduct and complete development for its product candidates, including ARV-393, on its current timelines or at all; risks related to clinical trial results and the interpretation thereof; Arvinas’ ability to protect its intellectual property portfolio; Arvinas’ reliance on third parties; whether Arvinas will be able to raise capital when needed; whether Arvinas’ cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund its foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; and other important factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Arvinas’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent other reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Arvinas’ current views with respect to future events, and Arvinas assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Arvinas’ views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.

