Artiva Biotherapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2026

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARTV) (Artiva), a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to develop effective, safe and accessible cell therapies for patients with debilitating autoimmune diseases, today announced that management will participate at the following investor conferences:

2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference – live fireside chat on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at 10:20 am EDT





– live fireside chat on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at 10:20 am EDT H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference – live fireside chat on Monday, September 14, 2026 at 2:30 pm EDT





The Artiva management team will also be available to participate in 1x1 meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conferences.

To access the audio webcast and subsequent archived recording of this and other company presentations, please visit the Investors section of Artiva’s website. The archived audio webcast will remain available for replay on Artiva’s website for 90 days.

About Artiva Biotherapeutics

Artiva is a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to develop effective, safe and accessible cell therapies for patients with debilitating autoimmune diseases. Artiva is initiating a Phase 3 registrational trial of its lead program, AlloNK® (also known as AB-101), in refractory rheumatoid arthritis (RA) in the second half of 2026. Initial clinical data evaluating AlloNK in combination with anti-CD20 antibodies have demonstrated encouraging activity across multiple B-cell-driven autoimmune diseases, together with a tolerability profile supportive of outpatient administration. AlloNK is an allogeneic, off-the-shelf, non-genetically modified, cryopreserved natural killer (NK) cell therapy candidate designed to enhance the antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity of anti-CD20 antibodies and drive deep B-cell depletion. Artiva is developing AlloNK to drive deep B-cell depletion through a scalable, outpatient-administered treatment regimen compatible with community rheumatology settings. In addition to refractory RA, AlloNK is being evaluated in Sjögren disease, systemic sclerosis and myositis.

Artiva is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.artivabio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: expectations of Artiva regarding the potential benefits, accessibility, effectiveness and safety of AlloNK; Artiva's Phase 3 registrational trial for AlloNK®; and Artiva's participation in the 2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference and H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of the management of Artiva as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Artiva. Such statements reflect the current views of Artiva with respect to future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks inherent in developing product candidates and risks related to the legal and regulatory framework for the industry. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the events or circumstances referred to in the forward-looking statements may not occur. These and other factors that may cause Artiva's actual results to differ from current expectations are discussed in Artiva's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the section titled “Risk Factors” in Artiva's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date this press release is given. Except as required by law, Artiva undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Contacts

Investors & Media

Noopur Batsha Liffick, MPH

NBL LifeSci Advisory LLC

ir@artivabio.com

Source: Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc.