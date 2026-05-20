Artiva Biotherapeutics Announces Multiple AlloNK® Data Presentations at EULAR 2026 Congress, Including Late-Breaking Oral Presentation Highlighting Clinical Efficacy Comparable to Autologous CAR T-Cell Therapy in Rheumatologic Diseases

Late-breaking oral presentation to highlight AlloNK + rituximab clinical responses comparable to autologous CAR T-cell therapy in 31 patients with rheumatologic diseases, including 71% ACR50 response in refractory rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients with at least six months of follow-up with no patients relapsing or requiring new immunomodulatory agents



Oral presentation to feature positive experience in the first patient with severe Sjögren disease treated with AlloNK + rituximab



Poster presentations to highlight deep, consistent B-cell depletion comparable to CD19 CAR T-cell therapies and a favorable safety profile in immune-mediated diseases



Live post-meeting webcast to be held Monday, June 8, 2026 at 8:15 am EDT, featuring Dr. Paul Emery, Arthritis UK professor of rheumatology at the University of Leeds





SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARTV) (Artiva), a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to develop effective, safe and accessible cell therapies for patients with debilitating autoimmune diseases, today announced upcoming data presentations at the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) 2026 Congress from June 3 – 6, 2026 in London. The five accepted abstracts will be delivered as one late-breaking oral presentation, one oral presentation, one poster view, one poster tour and one publication only.

Artiva will host a live webcast on Monday, June 8, 2026 at 8:15 am EDT to review and discuss the abstracts. Members of the Artiva executive team will be joined by Paul Emery CBE, FLSW, MA, MD, FRCP, FMedSci, Arthritis UK professor of rheumatology at the University of Leeds and director of the Leeds NIHR Biomedical Research Centre for a discussion on AlloNK in refractory rheumatoid arthritis, and other autoimmune diseases.

Abstracts:

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Oral Presentation AB-101, an Outpatient-Administered Allogeneic NK Cell Therapy Combined with Rituximab, Generates Robust Clinical Efficacy Responses Comparable with Autologous CAR T in 31 Patients with Rheumatologic Diseases Presenting Author: Norman B. Gaylis, M.D., F.A.C.P., M.A.C.R.

Rheumatologist, Arthritis & Rheumatic Disease Specialties Session: Late Breaking Abstracts Date/Time/Location: Saturday, June 6, 2026 at 12:00 – 1:15 pm BST, Room: N3 OP0129

Oral Presentation AB-101, an Allogeneic NK Cell Therapy, Combined with Rituximab was Highly Effective in Severe Sjögren Disease: Experience in First Patient Treated Presenting Author: Norman B. Gaylis, M.D., F.A.C.P., M.A.C.R.

Rheumatologist, Arthritis & Rheumatic Disease Specialties Session: Clinical Abstract Sessions: Positive Clinical Trials - a new era in Sjögren’s Disease Date/Time/Location: Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 4:30 – 5:45 pm BST, Room: N3 POS0355

Poster Tour AB-101, an Allogeneic NK Cell Therapy, in Combination with Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibodies, Consistently Achieves Deep B-cell Depletion Comparable with CAR T Cell Therapies in Patients with Rheumatologic Diseases Presenting Author: Heather Raymon, Ph.D.

SVP, Research & Early Development, Artiva Biotherapeutics Session: Basic Poster Tours: Another one BITes the CAR-T Date/Time/Location: Saturday, June 6, 2026 at 10:15 – 11:15 am BST, Room: Poster Tour II POS1177

Poster View Robust and Durable Clinical Responses Observed Following Treatment with AB-101, an Allogeneic NK Cell Therapy, Combined with Rituximab in Patients with Severe Rheumatoid Arthritis and Inadequate Response to Multiple Prior Targeted Therapies Presenting Author: Guillermo J. Valenzuela, M.D., F.A.C.R.

Medical Director, Integral Rheumatology & Immunology Specialists (IRIS) Session: Poster View VIII Date/Time/Location: Saturday, June 6, 2026 at 10:15 – 11:15 am BST, Room: Poster View AB0345

Publication Only Treatment with an Allogeneic NK Cell Therapy, AB-101, in Combination with Anti-CD20 Antibodies in Immune-mediated Diseases Demonstrates a Favorable Safety Profile and Comparable B-cell Depletion to CD19 CAR T Therapies Subhashis Banerjee, M.D.

Chief Medical Officer, Artiva Biotherapeutics



For more information on these and other abstracts, please visit the EULAR 2026 Congress website.

Virtual Webcast Details

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to the webcast on Monday, June 8, 2026, at 8:15 am EDT. A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. To register for the event, please click here.

To access the archived recording of this and other company presentations, please visit the Investors section of Artiva’s website. The archived webcast will remain available for replay on Artiva’s website for 90 days.

About Artiva Biotherapeutics

Artiva is a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to develop effective, safe and accessible cell therapies for patients with debilitating autoimmune diseases. Artiva’s lead program, AlloNK® (also known as AB-101), is an allogeneic, off-the-shelf, non-genetically modified, cryopreserved NK cell therapy candidate designed to enhance the antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity effect of monoclonal antibodies to drive B-cell depletion. AlloNK is currently being evaluated in three ongoing clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell driven autoimmune diseases, including a company-sponsored basket trial across autoimmune diseases that includes rheumatoid arthritis and Sjögren’s disease and an investigator-initiated basket trial in B-cell driven autoimmune diseases. Artiva plans to initiate a Phase 3 registrational trial evaluating AlloNK in refractory RA in 2026. Artiva was founded in 2019 as a spin out of GC Cell, formerly GC Lab Cell Corporation, a leading healthcare company in the Republic of Korea, pursuant to a strategic partnership granting Artiva exclusive worldwide rights (excluding Asia, Australia and New Zealand) to GC Cell’s NK cell manufacturing technology and programs.

Artiva is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.artivabio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: expectations of Artiva regarding the potential benefits, accessibility, effectiveness and safety of AlloNK®, including based on interim pooled data across clinical trials and including in comparison to CD19 CAR T-cell or other therapies; Artiva's registrational strategy, including plans to conduct a single registrational Phase 3 trial for AlloNK and Artiva's expectations on timing to initiate the Phase 3 trial; Artiva's future results of operations and financial position, including cash runway; and Artiva's presentation plans at the EULAR 2026 Congress and Artiva’s planned post-meeting webcast. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of the management of Artiva as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Artiva. Such statements reflect the current views of Artiva with respect to future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks inherent in developing product candidates; Artiva's ability to obtain adequate financing to fund its planned clinical trials and other expenses; risks that future clinical trial results may not be consistent with interim, initial, preliminary, or topline results or results from prior preclinical studies or clinical trials; the risk that differences exist between trial designs, patient characteristics and other factors for the Artiva-sponsored Phase 2a basket trial, an investigator-initiated basket trial and other studies, and caution should be exercised in drawing any conclusions from such data across separate trials as such pooling and/or comparative data is inherently limited and such data may not be directly comparable; and risks related to the legal and regulatory framework for the industry. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the events or circumstances referred to in the forward-looking statements may not occur. These and other factors that may cause Artiva's actual results to differ from current expectations are discussed in Artiva's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the section titled “Risk Factors” in Artiva's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date this press release is given. Except as required by law, Artiva undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

Investors

Noopur Batsha Liffick, MPH

NBL LifeSci Advisory LLC

ir@artivabio.com

Media

Jessica Yingling, Ph.D.

Little Dog Communications Inc.

jessica@litldog.com

Source: Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc.