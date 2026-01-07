Artios to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom and NEW YORK, January 7, 2026 – Artios Pharma Limited (“Artios”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the therapeutic power of targeting the DNA damage response (“DDR”) in cancer, today announced that it will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place in San Francisco from January 12 to 15, 2026.

Mike Andriole, Artios’ Chief Executive Officer, will highlight the company’s strategic priorities for its two differentiated, potential first-in-class clinical programs in cancers with high unmet need. The company’s ATR inhibitor, alnodesertib, selects for ATM-deficient patients whose tumors harbor high degrees of DNA replication stress where the program has generated responses across eight different tumor types in early clinical development. It is currently being evaluated in two Phase 2 expansion cohorts in colorectal and pancreatic cancers. The company is also initiating a randomized Phase 2 study of its potentially first-in-class DNA polymerase Theta (Polθ) inhibitor, ART6043, in patients with BRCA-mutant HER2-negative breast cancer who are eligible to receive a PARP inhibitor.

The presentation will take place on Thursday, January 15, at 07:30 am PST (10:30 am EST / 03:30 pm UTC) in the Elizabethan B room (2nd floor) at The Westin St. Francis, 335 Powell Street, San Francisco.

About Artios Pharma Ltd.

Artios is pioneering next-generation approaches in the DNA damage response (DDR) field through its comprehensive anti-cancer approach and the deep experience of its team of DDR drug developers. The company’s clinical-stage candidates, ATR inhibitor alnodesertib and DNA Polymerase theta (Polθ) inhibitor ART6043, as well as its pre-clinical programs, including DDRi-ADCs, are designed with differentiated pharmaceutical properties and novel biological approaches to precisely eliminate a cancer cell’s remaining survival mechanisms. Artios’ mission is to develop new classes of medicines that exploit DDR pathways with the aim of improving outcomes for patients with hard-to-treat cancers.

