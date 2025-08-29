SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

ARS Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

August 29, 2025 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRY), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and their caregivers to better protect themselves from allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis, today announced that Richard Lowenthal, Co-Founder, President and CEO and Eric Karas, Chief Commercial Officer will participate in presentations at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference and the Stifel Immunology and Inflammation Summit in September.

Details outlined below.

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
Presentation (Fireside Chat): Wednesday, September 3, 2025
Time: 3:55 p.m. ET
Location: New York
A live webcast of the presentation will be available here.

Stifel Immunology and Inflammation Summit
Presentation: Monday, September 15, 2025
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
Location: Virtual
A live webcast of the presentation will be available here.

To access the live and archived webcasts for the investor conferences, please visit the Events & Presentations page in the “Investors & Media” section of the Company’s website. A replay of each of the webcasts will be available for 30 days following the event.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
ARS Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and their caregivers to better protect patients from allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis. The Company is commercializing neffy® (trade name EURneffy® in the EU), an epinephrine nasal spray indicated in the U.S. for emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, in adult patients and pediatric patients 4 years of age and older who weigh 33 lbs. or greater, and in the EU for emergency treatment of allergic reactions (anaphylaxis) due to insect stings or bites, foods, medicinal products, and other allergens as well as idiopathic or exercise induced anaphylaxis in adults and children who weigh 30 kg or greater. For more information, visit www.ars-pharma.com.

Investor Contact:
Justin Chakma, ARS Pharma
justinc@ars-pharma.com

Media Contact:
Christy Curran, Sam Brown Inc.
christycurran@sambrown.com
615.414.8668


Southern California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Medical characters fighting the epidemic flat vector concept operation hand drawn illustration
Obesity
Analysts Home In on Safety as Novo, Lilly, Amgen Highlight Weight Loss Data at ADA
June 27, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH PATSNAP
Webinar: Beyond Theory: Real-World AI Wins in Life Science R&D, Faster & Smarter
June 25, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Pictured: (From L) Joe Ross, Camille Bedrosian, Emil Kakkis and Heather McKenzie
Rare diseases
FDA Conditional Pathway Not Necessary, Rare Disease Experts Say, While Applauding Intent
June 24, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
From left to right: Jeff Quillen, Foley Hoag; Jim Cirenza, DNB Bank; Andrew Meadow, Health Innovation Capital; Greg Benning, Back Bay Life Science Advisors; Jonathan Gertler, Back Bay Life Science Advisors
Collaboration
Partner-Seeking Biotechs Find Plenty of Hands To Shake as BIO2025 Kicks Off
June 16, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Jef Akst