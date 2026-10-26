ArriVent to Present Initial Phase 1 Data for CDH17-targeted ADC ARR-217 in Patients with Gastrointestinal Cancers at the ESMO Congress 2026

First-in-human data for ARR-217 selected as a late-breaking oral presentation

ArriVent to host virtual webinar on Monday, October 26, 2026, at 8 am ET to discuss the data from the ARR-217 program

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (Company or ArriVent) (Nasdaq: AVBP), a clinical-stage company dedicated to accelerating the global development of innovative biopharmaceutical therapeutics, today announced that initial safety and efficacy data from the Phase 1 (NCT07066657) study of CDH17-targeted ADC ARR-217 (MRG007) in patients with gastrointestinal cancers, will be presented in a rapid oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026 taking place in Madrid, Spain, on October 23-27, 2026. ArriVent plans to host a virtual webinar on October 26, 2026 at 8 am ET to discuss the data and ARR-217 program. To register for the event, click here.

Oral Presentation Details

Title: First-in-human study of MRG007 (ARR-217), a CDH17-directed exatecan ADC, in patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors

Abstract Number: LBA34

Time and Date: Sunday October 25, 2026 from 8:30 – 10:00 AM CEST

Session: Rapid Oral Session



About ARR-217

ARR-217 (also known as MRG007) is a potentially best-in-class cadherin-17 (CDH17)-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), utilizing a glycan-linked, exatecan-based payload. CDH17 is a membranous cell adhesion molecule frequently overexpressed in colorectal cancer and several other gastrointestinal cancers, with limited expression in normal intestinal tissue and pancreatic duct, making it an attractive target for ADC therapy. ArriVent obtained exclusive rights to develop and commercialize ARR-217 worldwide outside of Greater China under a collaboration agreement with Lepu Biopharma Co., Ltd. ARR-217 is the lead clinical candidate from ArriVent's growing ADC portfolio.

About ArriVent

ArriVent is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the identification, development, and commercialization of differentiated medicines to address the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers. ArriVent seeks to utilize its team’s deep drug development experience to maximize the potential of its lead development candidate, firmonertinib, and advance a pipeline of novel therapeutics, such as next-generation antibody drug conjugates, through approval and commercialization.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations or financial condition, business strategy and plans, anti-tumor activity and safety of ARR-217, and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on ArriVent’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties that are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 5, 2026 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and ArriVent undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com