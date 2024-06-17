SUBSCRIBE
ArriVent Biopharma

Pictured: Nasdaq signage and building in New York City
ArriVent’s $175M Upsized IPO Builds Momentum on Heels of CG Oncology Offering
Late Thursday, ArriVent Biopharma announced its upsized initial public offering to support the development of its EGFR inhibitor furmonertinib, following CG Oncology going public earlier in the day.
January 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
ArriVent Biopharma Seeks to Net Over $156M Potentially in IPO
With initial public offering activity continuing to gain momentum in early 2024, ArriVent Biopharma in a Monday SEC filing laid out the company’s plans to go public.
January 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Metagenomi, ArriVent Launch Bid for Nasdaq
The IPO window is starting to crack open this year, with Metagenomi and ArriVent making their offerings ahead of the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.
January 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Onivyde failed in the trial of late-stage small ce
Drug Development
ArriVent Snags $155M for NSCLC Treatment in Record Low Series B Period
Despite a tough financing market, ArriVent Biopharma closed a $155 million Series B to fund a pivotal Phase III trial of its non-small cell lung cancer asset.
March 27, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Business
Top Life Sciences Startups to Watch in 2022
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2022,” a list of up-and-coming life sciences companies in North America that recently launched.
January 4, 2022
 · 
19 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Business
ArriVent Biopharma Launches with $150 Million Series A Financing
The new funding will be used to advance the company’s potential best-in-class epidermal growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor furmonertinib, a lung cancer treatment that has been licensed from Allist Pharmaceuticals.
June 30, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Brandon May
  • NextGen Class of 2022
Business
ArriVent Appoints John Hohneker, M.D., to its Board of Directors
May 16, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Business
ArriVent BioPharma Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
May 8, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Business
ArriVent Appoints Kristine Peterson to its Board of Directors
April 22, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Business
ArriVent BioPharma Reports Full Year 2023 Financial Results
March 28, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Deals
ArriVent Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering - Jan 26, 2024
January 25, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
ArriVent Appoints Winston Kung as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
January 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Policy
ArriVent Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Furmonertinib for First-Line Treatment of Advanced or Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with EGFR Exon 20 Insertion Mutations
October 30, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Drug Development
Allist and ArriVent Announce Interim Results from Ongoing Phase 1b Trial with Furmonertinib at the 2023 World Conference on Lung Cancer
September 10, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Business
InnoCare and ArriVent Announce Clinical Development Collaboratio
July 13, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Business
ArriVent Biopharma Closes $155 Million Oversubscribed Series B Financing
March 27, 2023
 · 
4 min read
