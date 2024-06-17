ArriVent Biopharma
NEWS
Late Thursday, ArriVent Biopharma announced its upsized initial public offering to support the development of its EGFR inhibitor furmonertinib, following CG Oncology going public earlier in the day.
With initial public offering activity continuing to gain momentum in early 2024, ArriVent Biopharma in a Monday SEC filing laid out the company’s plans to go public.
The IPO window is starting to crack open this year, with Metagenomi and ArriVent making their offerings ahead of the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.
Despite a tough financing market, ArriVent Biopharma closed a $155 million Series B to fund a pivotal Phase III trial of its non-small cell lung cancer asset.
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2022,” a list of up-and-coming life sciences companies in North America that recently launched.
The new funding will be used to advance the company’s potential best-in-class epidermal growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor furmonertinib, a lung cancer treatment that has been licensed from Allist Pharmaceuticals.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS