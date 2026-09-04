Ark Clinical Research Joins Genentech’s Advancing Inclusive Research® Site Alliance

New relationship reflects Ark Clinical Research’s continued commitment to expanding access to inclusive clinical trials.

LONG BEACH, Calif. & FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AdvancingInclusiveResearch--Ark Clinical Research is pleased to announce its participation in Genentech’s U.S. Advancing Inclusive Research® Site Alliance, a coalition of clinical research sites that collaborate with Genentech to ensure clinical research includes a broad spectrum of patients reflective of those who experience the diseases we are studying.

As part of the Site Alliance, Ark Clinical Research will continue advancing its mission to bring high-quality clinical trial opportunities to the diverse communities it serves across Southern California. With established sites in Long Beach and Fountain Valley, Ark has built a strong foundation in community-based research, patient engagement, and inclusive recruitment across multiple therapeutic areas.

“We are honored to be part of Genentech’s Advancing Inclusive Research Site Alliance,” said Dr. Apinya Vutikullird, Medical Director, Ark Clinical Research. “This relationship represents an important step forward in our shared commitment to improving access to clinical trials and ensuring that research better reflects the communities impacted by the conditions being studied.”

Ark Clinical Research has long prioritized community outreach, culturally responsive engagement, and patient-centered education as part of its clinical trial operations. Its experienced investigators, dedicated staff, and access to diverse patient populations allow Ark to support studies across areas including Infectious Disease/Vaccines, Allergy/Asthma, Metabolic Disease, Liver Disease, Cardiovascular Disease, and CNS.

“We are excited about the opportunity to collaborate through the site alliance and contribute to a broader effort that makes clinical research more accessible, representative, and impactful,” said Samira Moran, President and CEO of Ark. “This is exactly the type of relationship that aligns with Ark’s purpose and the communities we are proud to serve.”

Ark Clinical Research looks forward to the continued development of this relationship and the opportunity to support inclusive research initiatives that help shape the future of clinical trials.

“Welcoming Ark Clinical Research into our Site Alliance is vital to our mission of breaking down barriers to clinical trial participation and building lasting trust with historically underrepresented communities,” said Nicole Richie, Vice President and Global Head, Population Science at Genentech and Roche. “Ark’s deep expertise across diverse therapeutic areas strengthens our clinical development programs and accelerates our understanding of metabolic, cardiovascular, and liver diseases, particularly critical areas like obesity and type 2 diabetes.”

About Ark Clinical Research

Ark Clinical Research is a multi-site clinical research organization with locations in Long Beach and Fountain Valley, California. Ark conducts clinical trials across a wide range of therapeutic areas, including Infectious Disease/Vaccines, Allergy/Asthma, Metabolic Disease, Liver Disease, Cardiovascular Disease, and CNS. Through strong investigator expertise, community outreach, and patient-focused operations, Ark is committed to advancing clinical research while expanding access for diverse patient populations.

Samira Moran

President and CEO

P: 310-710-2985

E: smoran@arkclinicalresearch.com