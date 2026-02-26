Arima Genomics Announces Publication of New Study Supporting the Whole-Genome Rearrangement Detection Approach Behind Aventa Lymphoma

Study shows FFPE-compatible Hi-C can identify and characterize clinically relevant rearrangements not captured by routine testing

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arima Genomics, Inc., a company leveraging whole-genome sequence and structure information to provide comprehensive cancer therapy selection insights, today announced the publication of a new research study from collaborators at the University of Michigan and New York University (NYU) that further supports the value of the Aventa™ Lymphoma test for identifying rearrangements with diagnostic, prognostic, and potential therapeutic relevance from routine formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) pathology specimens.

Published February 20th in the scientific journal Cell Genomics, the study applied the technology underlying Aventa Lymphoma—FFPE-compatible Hi-C sequencing—to 44 archival FFPE biopsies across multiple lymphoid malignancies, including large B-cell lymphomas, plasma cell neoplasms, and other diverse lymphoid cancers. The investigators observed high concordance with standard techniques and also identified additional clinically relevant findings that had not been detected in prior routine workups.

The standard method for detecting rearrangements in lymphoid cancers is fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), which typically assesses the rearrangement status of only one gene per test. The authors note that a key advantage of Arima’s method is its whole-genome view of rearrangements in a single assay, which can help uncover unexpected or uncommon rearrangements that may have diagnostic or therapeutic implications.

“This study from our collaborators at the University of Michigan and NYU provides further evidence of how the whole-genome approach enabled by Hi-C sequencing addresses the limitations of conventional methods for the detection of rearrangements that drive classification and care decisions in lymphoid cancers,” said Anthony Schmitt, PhD, Senior Vice President of Science at Arima Genomics. “These findings add to the growing body of evidence supporting Aventa Lymphoma and its ability to deliver clinically relevant rearrangement insights from standard FFPE specimens.”

Beyond detection, the study also shows how Hi-C data can support research into the potential biological impact of rearrangements by capturing genome structure and long-range gene regulatory mechanisms—providing context that is typically not available from standard rearrangement assays.

About Aventa Lymphoma

Aventa Lymphoma is the first whole-genome, NGS-based clinical test for gene fusion and rearrangement detection in B- and T-cell lymphomas. Leveraging Arima’s proprietary Hi-C sequencing technology and reporting on 417 genes, it provides the insights clinicians need to provide precise diagnoses, classify subtypes, refine patient risk profiles, and guide therapy selection even from limited sample input. Learn more at www.aventatest.com/aventalymphoma.

About Arima Genomics

Arima Genomics is redefining cancer diagnostics using whole-genome sequence and structure information. Arima’s assays enable a new era of comprehensive, clinically actionable therapy selection insights. The company serves oncologists through its CLIA-certified Aventa clinical testing laboratory in Orlando, Florida, and supports discovery-stage researchers worldwide with advanced kits and informatics. Learn more at www.arimagenomics.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

