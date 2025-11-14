Arima Genomics Announces Data Presentation at the Association for Molecular Pathology 2025

Results further support Aventa Lymphoma as whole-genome alternative to sequential, target-based testing for rearrangements

Additional data to be presented at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AMP2025--Arima Genomics, Inc., a company leveraging whole-genome sequence and structure information to provide comprehensive cancer therapy selection insights, today announced it will be presenting new data this week at the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) 2025 Annual Meeting & Exposition taking place in Boston, Massachusetts from November 11-15, 2025. Scientists from Arima and Labcorp will present research conducted in collaboration demonstrating that Hi-C sequencing technology—commercially available for clinical use in lymphoma as the Aventa™ Lymphoma test—clarifies diagnoses.

The poster presentation will focus on analysis of 15 FFPE lymphoma specimens (high-grade B-cell, Burkitt, follicular, mantle cell, and ALCL) that were analyzed by FISH and Aventa Lymphoma, the first whole-genome, NGS-based clinical test for fusions and rearrangement detection across B- and T-cell lymphomas. In total, in 7 out of 15 samples Aventa Lymphoma yielded additional fusions and rearrangements that would have had clinical utility for these patients. These included rearrangements that were targeted but missed by FISH, targeted but partner not resolved, and not targeted but clinically relevant.

AMP Poster Information

Poster Number: H003

Abstract Title: Cytogenetic Advances in NHL Diagnosis by Leveraging Hi-C Sequencing

Abstract Number: 2169626

Session Date and Time: Saturday, November 15, 2025: 9:15 AM-10:15 AM EST

Category: Hematopathology

Looking ahead, additional Aventa Lymphoma data will be showcased in two poster presentations at the 67th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition taking place in Orlando, FL from December 6-9, 2025.

ASH Poster Information

Abstract Number: abs25-12499

Title: Application of hi-c sequencing to detect cryptic and novel structural aberrations in lymphoid neoplasms

Session Name: 803. Emerging Tools, Techniques, and Artificial Intelligence in Hematology: Poster II

Session Date and Time: December 7, 2025; 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM EST

Abstract Number: abs25-9162

Title: Hi-c FFPE sequencing analysis is highly concordant with FISH and detects additional variants informing diagnosis and treatment in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

Session Name: 621. Lymphomas: Translational – Molecular and Genetic: Poster I

Session Date and Time: December 7, 2025; 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM EST

Aventa Lymphoma recently received the Clinical Diagnostics Solution of the Year honor from the Biotech Breakthrough Awards, recognizing progress in delivering clinically meaningful structural variant insights.

About Arima Genomics

Arima Genomics is redefining cancer diagnostics using whole-genome sequence and structure information. Arima’s assays enable a new era of comprehensive, clinically actionable therapy selection insights. The company serves oncologists through its CLIA-certified Aventa clinical testing laboratory in Orlando, Florida, and supports discovery-stage researchers worldwide with advanced kits and informatics. Learn more at www.arimagenomics.com and www.aventatest.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

