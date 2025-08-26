Ariceum Therapeutics Appoints David Schilansky as Chief Executive Officer and Announces New Leadership to Advance Next Phase of Development

David Schilansky transitions to CEO, bringing 25 years of company-building, scaling and financing to advance Ariceum’s pipeline of novel radiotherapeutics

Initiation of Phase 1/2 SANTANA-225 study of 225Ac-SSO110 in Extensive stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) and Merkle cell carcinoma (MCC) by 2H 2025; initial data expected in 2026

BERLIN, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ariceum Therapeutics (Ariceum), a targeted radiotherapeutics company dedicated to setting new standards in cancer care, today announced that David Schilansky, previously Ariceum’s Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed as the Company’s new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Schilansky succeeds Co-Founder and former CEO Manfred Rüdiger, PhD, who will continue to serve as a strategic advisor to the Company.

“I look forward to leading Ariceum’s next chapter of growth, and I am grateful to the Board for entrusting me with this mission. I want to thank Manfred for onboarding me in the company, passing the CEO helm, and for building Ariceum into the pioneering company it is today,” said David Schilansky, Chief Executive Officer of Ariceum Therapeutics. “Standing at the forefront of radiopharmaceutical innovation, Ariceum is uniquely positioned to redefine the treatment paradigms for ES-SCLC and MCC with our lead candidate, 225Ac-SSO110, which has the potential to be both first- and best-in-class. We expect to report initial safety data in early 2026 and preliminary efficacy findings in 2027, milestones that mark a pivotal transformation for our company. As we embark on this new chapter, we remain focused on our mission to advance radioligand science and drive meaningful improvements in patient outcomes. Leveraging our team’s deep expertise in the RLT field and strong track record in scaling biotech companies, we are well-positioned to maximize 225Ac-SSO110’s potential and to establish Ariceum as a global radiopharmaceutical leader.”

The Company also announced leadership transitions and a new executive team to support Ariceum’s next phase of development:

Germo Gericke, an accomplished radiopharmaceutical leader, will continue serving as Ariceum’s Chief Medical Officer

Susanna Mesa, a global operations and strategy biotech executive, has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer

Manuel Sturzbecher-Höhne, PhD, formerly Head of CMC and Radiopharm Development, has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer

Greg Mullen, PhD, formerly Chief Operations Officer of Ariceum, and Serge Sagodira, PhD, formerly Chief Business Officer of Ariceum, will be leaving the Company to pursue other opportunities

“Together, these accomplished leaders bring the vision, operational excellence, financial stewardship, and an innovative mindset to propel Ariceum’s continued evolution. David’s leadership and strategic acumen will be pivotal in steering Ariceum through its next phase of growth,” said Eduardo Bravo, Chairman of Ariceum Therapeutics. “We would also like to extend our sincere appreciation to Manfred, who is stepping down for personal reasons as part of a planned transition, for his leadership, dedication and strategic contributions, which have been instrumental in shaping Ariceum’s vision to date. We would also like to extend our appreciation for Dr. Greg Mullen and Dr. Serge Sagodira’s invaluable contributions and unwavering commitment to the company’s mission. We wish them the very best as they embark on their next chapters.”

About Ariceum Therapeutics

Ariceum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company dedicated to redefining the future of care through targeted radiotherapeutics for patients with aggressive and hard-to-treat cancers. The company’s lead program, 225Ac-SSO110, a novel antagonist of the somatostatin type 2 receptor (SSTR2) with best-in-class potential, is currently being investigated in the Phase 1/2 SANTANA-225 study as the first maintenance radiotherapy for extensive stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) and Merkel Cell Carcinoma (MCC) –two diseases with limited options and poor prognosis. Ariceum is also developing a clinical product candidate ATT001, a novel radiolabeled I-123 PARP inhibitor designed to deliver subcellular precision radiotherapy to aggressive solid tumors.

Headquartered in Berlin, Ariceum operates across Germany, Switzerland, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company is supported by leading global life sciences investors, including EQT Life Sciences, HealthCap, Pureos Bioventures, Andera Partners, and Earlybird Venture Capital.

