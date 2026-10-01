Argonaut Manufacturing Services Appoints J.D. Mowery to Board of Directors

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Argonaut Manufacturing Services (Argonaut), a U.S.-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) providing sterile fill-finish services for injectable biologics and pharmaceuticals, today announced the appointment of J.D. Mowery to its Board of Directors.

Mowery brings more than two decades of leadership experience across global biopharmaceutical manufacturing, CDMO operations, and biotechnology organizations. Most recently, he served as President of the global CDMO division at Bora Pharmaceuticals, where he led strategy, commercial growth, and operations across a multi-site manufacturing network in North America and Asia. Previously, he served as President and CEO of KBI Biopharma and as an Officer of its parent company, JSR Corporation.

His career also includes senior operational leadership positions at AGC Biologics, Juno Therapeutics, and Lonza, spanning biologics, cell and gene therapies, and aseptic manufacturing. Across these roles, he has led organizations through operational growth, capacity expansion, commercialization, and the transition of complex therapies from clinical development to commercial manufacturing.

“J.D.’s experience with both innovator companies and CDMOs brings valuable perspective and operational expertise to Argonaut’s board,” said Alex Herzick, Board Member at Argonaut Manufacturing Services. “He will be an excellent complement to our talented management team and further strengthen the company’s position as a leading, customer- and quality-focused sterile fill-finish partner.”

Mowery also currently serves in board and advisory roles across organizations supporting aseptic manufacturing, life sciences infrastructure, automation, artificial intelligence, and biotechnology. His experience advising companies on strategic growth, operational scale, manufacturing excellence, and technology adoption will support Argonaut as the company continues to expand its capabilities and support its clients from clinical through commercial manufacturing.

“When I led KBI, I helped establish a strategic alliance with Argonaut and came to know the quality and commitment of its team,” said Mowery. “Argonaut has the people and capacity to help development programs move forward today, while building a lasting impact for patients. I believe there is real power in Argonaut, Telegraph Hill Partners, and NewVale Capital working together toward that goal. I’m honored to join a board with such depth of experience and contribute to the work ahead.”

About Argonaut Manufacturing Services

Argonaut is a California-based CDMO specializing in clinical through commercial aseptic fill-finish for injectable biologics and pharmaceuticals. Argonaut’s filling capabilities support vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges and uses high-yield processes and 100% non-destructive weight verification to minimize line loss. Its two isolator-based filling lines provide advanced contamination control and sterility assurance in compliance with global regulatory standards, including EU Annex 1. Argonaut also provides onsite analytical support and stability studies.

Learn more at https://www.argonautms.com/

MEDIA CONTACT

Argonaut Manufacturing Services

Scott Goldstein | +1 (858) 442-4703

sgoldstein@argonautms.com