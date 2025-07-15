Argon Medical Streamlines Distribution of Product and Enhances Customer Training for Europe, Asia, and Africa with the Debut of a Modern, Mixed-Use Facility

PLANO, Texas, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Argon Medical, a leading provider of medical device solutions for Interventional Radiology, Vascular Surgery, Interventional Cardiology, and Oncology procedures, announces the grand opening of its new Distribution & Education Center (ADEC), strategically located in Derby, United Kingdom. This state-of-the-art facility represents a major step forward in the company's global operations, serving as a dedicated hub for over 80 countries across Europe, Africa, the Middle East (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions.

Spanning more than 20,000 square feet, ADEC combines a modern product distribution warehouse, corporate offices, and a specialized hands-on training area designed for physicians and distributors. This dedicated space enables immersive learning experiences on Argon's advanced product portfolio and procedural techniques.

This major investment underscores Argon Medical's commitment to enhancing customer service, operational excellence, and clinical support amid the rapid growth of the EMEA and APAC markets. By streamlining logistics and providing comprehensive education, the new facility is poised to accelerate product shipments, increase responsiveness, and foster stronger, more collaborative partnerships with regional stakeholders.

"Our foremost goal with ADEC is to deliver industry-leading operational support and clinical training to our teams and distributor partners across EMEA and APAC," said Matt Edwards, SVP, EMEA & APAC, Argon Medical. "This facility establishes a centralized hub for distribution, collaboration, and hands-on education. Equipped with a dedicated Clinical Education Center and cutting-edge digital capabilities, we are now able to offer both in-person and interactive online training at the highest standards."

George Leondis, President & CEO, Argon Medical remarked, "This new facility marks a significant milestone in our global growth strategy. By strengthening our presence in EMEA and APAC, we're not only expanding our operational footprint but also reinforcing our commitment to delivering innovative solutions and world-class support to customers across these regions."

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on July 15th in Derby, United Kingdom, marking the official opening of the new facility and the launch of the new capabilities it enables.

About Argon Medical

Since its founding in 1972, Argon Medical Devices has earned a reputation for delivering innovative products, superior service, and exceptional value for Interventional Radiologists, Vascular Surgeons, and Interventional Cardiologists worldwide. Argon is proud to have over 1,200 employees, and manufacture products in the United States in Texas, Illinois, New York, and Wisconsin. Argon brands are well-known globally, highlighted by the CLEANER Vac® Thrombectomy System, the Option™ ELITE IVC Filter, the Cleaner™ Rotational Thrombectomy System, the SuperCore Advantage® Semi-Automatic Biopsy Instrument, the BioPince™ Ultra Full-core Biopsy Instrument, and the SKATER™ Percutaneous Drainage Catheters. By utilizing a well-established sales and marketing infrastructure, Argon serves its global customers through a direct sales organization, and long-standing relationships with medical device distributors and strategic partners.

