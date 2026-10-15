argenx to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Business Update on October 22, 2026

October 15, 2026



Amsterdam, the Netherlands – argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology innovation company, today announced that it will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, October 22, 2026 at 2:30 PM CET (8:30 AM ET) to discuss its third quarter 2026 financial results and provide a business update.

A webcast of the live call may be accessed on the Investors section of the argenx website at argenx.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available on the argenx website for approximately one year following the presentation.

Participants can access the conference call by dialing 800-590-8290 (United States and Canada) or 240-690-8800 (International). Country specific dial-in numbers are listed below:

Belgium 32 2290 4635

France 33 172 001717

Netherlands 31 20 795 2683

United Kingdom 44 203 393 1560

Japan 81 3 4520 9761

Switzerland 41 43 210 51 68

Use the access code 3810049 to join the call. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the live call.

About argenx

argenx is the immunology innovation company, focused on turning immunology breakthroughs into medicines for patients. The company seeks novel biology wherever it emerges, co-creating with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP) and investing in promising science, to develop treatments for people living with underserved diseases. By advancing molecules with the potential to reach multiple diseases and patient populations, argenx is building a world-class portfolio. This approach produced the first approved antibody fragment targeting the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) and today powers a growing pipeline of early and late-stage programs across several therapeutic areas. For more information, visit www.argenx.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Contacts

Media:

Ben Petok

bpetok@argenx.com

Investors:

Alexandra Roy

aroy@argenx.com