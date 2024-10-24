SUBSCRIBE
argenx to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Update on October 31, 2024

October 24, 2024 | 
1 min read

October 24, 2024

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 1:30 PM CET (8:30 AM ET) to discuss its third quarter 2024 financial results and provide a business update.

A webcast of the live call may be accessed on the Investors section of the argenx website at argenx.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available on the argenx website for approximately one year following the presentation.

Dial-in numbers:

Belgium 32 800 50 201
France 33 800 943355
Netherlands 31 20 795 1090
United Kingdom 44 800 358 0970
United States 1 888 415 4250
Japan 81 3 4578 9081
Switzerland 41 43 210 11 32

Use the access code 3810049 to join the call. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the live call.

About argenx

argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx developed and is commercializing the first approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker in the U.S., Japan, Israel, the EU, the UK, Canada and China. The Company is evaluating efgartigimod in multiple serious autoimmune diseases and advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. For more information, visit www.argenx.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X/Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

For further information, please contact:

Media:

Ben Petok
bpetok@argenx.com

Investors:

Alexandra Roy (US)
aroy@argenx.com

Lynn Elton (EU)
lelton@argenx.com

