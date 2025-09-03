Arcus Biosciences to Host Investor Event to Highlight its Late-Stage Casdatifan Program and Next Wave of Programs Focused on Inflammation

HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) announced today that it will host an in-person and virtual Investor Event for analysts and investors on Monday, October 6, 2025, beginning at 10:00 AM ET, in New York City.

The event will highlight new data for Arcus’s HIF-2a inhibitor casdatifan from the monotherapy cohorts of the Phase 1b ARC-20 trial in late-line clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC). Featured presenters will include members of the Arcus management team and key opinion leaders with expertise in HIF-2a biology and treatment of ccRCC.

Lastly, Arcus will also discuss its extensive research efforts and advanced preclinical programs against autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, likely to deliver new Investigational New Drug filings in 2026 and 2027.

Please contact Arcus Investor Relations regarding in-person attendance. A live webcast of the Investor Event will be available in the “Investors & Media” section of the Arcus Biosciences website at www.arcusbio.com. A replay will be available following the live event.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated molecules and combination therapies for people with cancer. In partnership with industry collaborators, patients and physicians around the world, Arcus is expediting the development of first- and/or best-in-class medicines against well-characterized biological targets and pathways and studying novel, biology-driven combinations that have the potential to help people with cancer live longer. Founded in 2015, the company has advanced multiple investigational medicines into registrational clinical trials including domvanalimab, an Fc-silent anti-TIGIT antibody being studied in combination with zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody, for upper gastrointestinal and non-small cell lung cancer, casdatifan, a HIF-2a inhibitor for clear cell renal cell carcinoma, and quemliclustat, a small-molecule CD73 inhibitor for pancreatic cancer. For more information about Arcus Biosciences’ clinical and preclinical programs, please visit www.arcusbio.com.

