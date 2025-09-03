SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Arcus Biosciences to Host Investor Event to Highlight its Late-Stage Casdatifan Program and Next Wave of Programs Focused on Inflammation

September 3, 2025 | 
2 min read

HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) announced today that it will host an in-person and virtual Investor Event for analysts and investors on Monday, October 6, 2025, beginning at 10:00 AM ET, in New York City.

The event will highlight new data for Arcus’s HIF-2a inhibitor casdatifan from the monotherapy cohorts of the Phase 1b ARC-20 trial in late-line clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC). Featured presenters will include members of the Arcus management team and key opinion leaders with expertise in HIF-2a biology and treatment of ccRCC.

Lastly, Arcus will also discuss its extensive research efforts and advanced preclinical programs against autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, likely to deliver new Investigational New Drug filings in 2026 and 2027.

Please contact Arcus Investor Relations regarding in-person attendance. A live webcast of the Investor Event will be available in the “Investors & Media” section of the Arcus Biosciences website at www.arcusbio.com. A replay will be available following the live event.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated molecules and combination therapies for people with cancer. In partnership with industry collaborators, patients and physicians around the world, Arcus is expediting the development of first- and/or best-in-class medicines against well-characterized biological targets and pathways and studying novel, biology-driven combinations that have the potential to help people with cancer live longer. Founded in 2015, the company has advanced multiple investigational medicines into registrational clinical trials including domvanalimab, an Fc-silent anti-TIGIT antibody being studied in combination with zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody, for upper gastrointestinal and non-small cell lung cancer, casdatifan, a HIF-2a inhibitor for clear cell renal cell carcinoma, and quemliclustat, a small-molecule CD73 inhibitor for pancreatic cancer. For more information about Arcus Biosciences’ clinical and preclinical programs, please visit www.arcusbio.com.


Contacts

Investor Inquiries
Pia Eaves (Banerjee)
Head of Investor Relations & Strategy
(617) 459-2006
peaves@arcusbio.com

Media Inquiries
Holli Kolkey
VP of Corporate Communications
(650) 922-1269
hkolkey@arcusbio.com

Maryam Bassiri
AD, Corporate Communications
(510) 406-8520
mbassiri@arcusbio.com

Northern California Data Immunology and inflammation Events
Arcus Biosciences, Inc.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Allschwil, Switzerland - 09. May 2022: The modern architecture of business center of Johnson and Johnson, which is a world famous company for pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.
Immunology and inflammation
J&J Ends Rheumatoid Arthritis Program After Disappointing Mid-Stage Data
August 29, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CRESSET
Why AI Won’t Save the 90% of Clinical Trials That Still Fail
August 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
Trendy halftone collage. A hand holds a ringing alarm clock. Time, hurry up. Vector business concepts for graphic and web design, marketing and print materials, social media. Vector illustration
Regulatory
Two FDA Decisions for Regeneron’s Eylea HD Delayed Into Q4
August 21, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Choosing between two distinct paths, leading to different outcomes and destinations. Visual metaphor.
Business
5 Biotechs Taking the Pipeline-in-a-Product Approach to Drug Development
August 20, 2025
 · 
10 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac