Archeus Technologies Expands Leadership to Advance Portfolio of Small-Molecule Radiopharmaceutical Therapies

– Leading experts in specialized radiopharmaceutical and theranostic innovation will enable accelerated development of clinical pipeline –

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Archeus Technologies, a clinical-stage company advancing a portfolio of differentiated small-molecule radiopharmaceutical therapies (RPTs) to address some of the most difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced multiple leadership appointments as the company enters its next stage of clinical growth. Reinier Hernandez, Ph.D., has been appointed chief technology officer, and Zachary Morris, M.D., Ph.D., has been named chief medical officer. In addition, Norman LaFrance, M.D., has been named chair of Archeus’ Advisory Board, while Bruce D. Berndt, CPA, CGMA, has been appointed as a member of the company’s Board of Directors.

“These appointments strengthen critical areas of our organization as we advance multiple clinical trials and progress our broader pipeline of novel radiopharmaceutical therapies across a range of cancer indications with significant unmet need,” said Evan Sengbusch, Ph.D., chief executive officer and director of Archeus Technologies. “Drs. Hernandez and Morris bring deep radiopharmaceutical expertise and leadership that will enable meaningful scientific translation and accelerated development in this highly promising but complex field. In addition, Dr. LaFrance’s decades of industry leadership, along with Mr. Berndt’s corporate and financial strategy expertise, together provide meaningful insight and direction to support Archeus’ near- and long-term growth.”

Reinier Hernandez, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer

As an award-winning radiochemist, Dr. Hernandez possesses more than 15 years of experience in radiopharmaceuticals with a specialized focus on theranostics, clinical applications, and radio-immuno-oncology. He has a proven record of successfully co-inventing and advancing novel radiopharmaceutical targeting agents from concept through clinical translation, including Archeus’ tumor-targeting NM600 platform and receptor-based targeting small molecule ART-101. In addition to his current appointment at Archeus, Dr. Hernandez serves as assistant professor of Medical Physics and Radiology and the leader of the Advanced Radiotheranostics Laboratory (ART) at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. Dr. Hernandez holds a Ph.D. in medical physics from the University of Wisconsin–Madison, as well as a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from Florida International University.

Under the leadership of Dr. Hernandez, Archeus dosed the first patient in its Phase 1 clinical trial of ART-101 in men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in November 2025.

Zachary Morris, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Morris is a global expert on innovative approaches to cancer therapy and brings with him deep scientific and clinical expertise spanning his many years as a researcher, investigator, and practicing radiation oncologist. He has led cutting-edge research across the radiopharmaceutical space and has a strong background leading the design and oversight of preclinical and clinical trials to advance the development of multiple ground-breaking cancer-targeting agents and treatment paradigms. Dr. Morris is an associate professor and chair of the Department of Human Oncology at the University of Wisconsin. Dr. Morris received his M.D. and Ph.D. from Harvard Medical School and completed a Master of Science degree as a Rhodes Scholar at the University of Oxford. He earned undergraduate degrees from Ripon College.

Norman LaFrance, M.D., Chair of Advisory Board

Dr. LaFrance is a seasoned leader in nuclear medicine and radiopharmaceutical development, recognized for advancing meaningful innovations in patient care over a career spanning more than four decades. He has led global medical, regulatory, and clinical programs advancing novel radiopharmaceutical therapies through commercialization. Earlier in his career, he practiced medicine and taught at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in the departments of medicine and radiology and the Department of Radiological Sciences in the John Hopkins School of Hygiene and Public Health. He is board-certified and a fellow in both internal and nuclear medicine and maintains active U.S. medical licensure and professional memberships.

Bruce D. Berndt, CPA, CGMA, Director

Mr. Berndt has over 40 years of financial management and accounting experience and is the chief executive officer of Berndt CPA, a Wisconsin-based accounting firm that has been named multiple times to the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies. He brings to Archeus significant experience fueling organizational growth for companies varying in size and scale, including startups, as well as strong expertise in establishing operational and financial infrastructure. Mr. Berndt holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Wisconsin–Oshkosh.

In June 2025, Archeus announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had cleared Investigational New Drug applications for three RPT agents for which the company has initiated clinical trials – lead candidate ARC-706, for combination use with certain validated immunotherapies across a range of oncology indications, its companion diagnostic ARC-166, and ART-101 for the imaging and treatment of prostate cancer.

About Archeus Technologies

Archeus Technologies is a clinical-stage company advancing a portfolio of differentiated small-molecule radiopharmaceutical therapies (RPTs) to address some of the most difficult-to-treat cancers. Starting with its Phase 1-ready therapeutic candidate, ARC-706, the company has assembled a growing pipeline of novel RPT agents with the potential to provide curative responses to patients with advanced disease. Archeus is led by an executive team with deep expertise in radiopharmaceutical discovery, isotope chemistry, and clinical translation. In addition, Archeus has a long-standing strategic collaboration with the University of Wisconsin–Madison (UW), a global leader in radiopharmaceuticals and theranostics, which enables privileged access to leading radiochemistry, imaging, dosimetry, and analytical capabilities to support meaningful progress in this highly-technical space. To learn more, visit ArcheusTech.com.

Media Contact

Emma Yang

Health+Commerce

908-391-7197

emma@healthandcommerce.com