Archeus Technologies and Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation Partner to Advance Radiopharmaceutical Therapy ART-101 into Clinical Development for Prostate Cancer

– Promising preclinical data support continued development of novel receptor-based targeting molecule, ART-101, for the treatment of prostate cancer –

– Archeus plans to initiate Phase 1 trial with ART-101 in 2025 –

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Archeus Technologies, a company developing multiple differentiated radiopharmaceutical therapies, and the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF), the patenting and licensing arm of the University of Wisconsin–Madison (UW), today announced a strategic collaboration to advance ART-101 – a promising receptor-based targeting molecule – into clinical development.

ART-101 was discovered and developed at the Advanced Radiotheranostics Lab at UW–Madison, led by Dr. Reinier Hernandez, assistant professor of medical physics at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. Aided by robust support from WARF through the WARF Accelerator, ART-101 has demonstrated enhanced pharmacology in preclinical studies, including significantly higher tumor uptake and retention relative to FDA-approved prostate cancer treatment Pluvicto® (177Lu-PSMA-617). It has also shown superior pharmacokinetics, dosimetry and normal tissue toxicity profiles.

Through a collaboration agreement with WARF, Archeus Technologies will lead Phase 1 clinical development of this asset with trial initiation planned for 2025. ART-101 is a next-generation prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeting small molecule. It is being evaluated as a radiopharmaceutical agent with the potential to deliver alpha-emitting isotopes with greater tolerability compared with current standards of care.

“With strong preclinical data supporting the continued development of ART-101, Archeus is eager to lead the evaluation of this novel candidate through first-in-human studies,” said Evan Sengbusch, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Archeus Technologies. “Leveraging our team’s proven experience ushering new radiopharmaceutical agents from concept through clinical translation, paired with our close collaboration with UW as a world-class radiopharmaceutical research organization, Archeus is uniquely positioned to progress ART-101 into the next stage of development. This asset adds to our Phase 1-ready portfolio of differentiated radiopharmaceutical therapies with the potential to provide curative responses to cancers that are particularly challenging to treat.”

“WARF is committed to investing in cutting-edge technologies and therapeutic candidates, like ART-101, that have significant potential to advance the theranostics landscape as well as treatment options for patients in need,” said Jeanine Burmania, senior director of intellectual property and licensing at WARF. “Encouraging preclinical data suggest that ART-101 could help increase lifespan and be more effective in treating prostate cancer than current therapies. We’re pleased to partner with Archeus Technologies to continue the development of this innovative asset and look forward to better understanding its role to potentially improve outcomes for prostate cancer patients.”

ART-101 is compatible with multiple therapeutic isotopes, including actinium-225, lutetium-177 and terbium-161. When paired with these isotopes, preclinical data show that ART-101 provides significant potential benefit that could lead to improved outcomes for prostate cancer patients.

About Archeus Technologies

Archeus Technologies is a company developing differentiated radiopharmaceutical therapies for some of the most difficult-to-treat cancers. Starting with its Phase 1-ready therapeutic candidate, ARC-706, the company has assembled a growing pipeline of novel radiopharmaceutical therapy agents and companion diagnostic assets with the potential to provide curative responses to patients with advanced disease. Archeus is led by an executive team with proven radiopharmaceutical expertise and a demonstrated record of advancing innovative agents from discovery through clinical development. In addition, Archeus has a long-standing strategic collaboration with the University of Wisconsin-Madison (UW), a global leader in radiopharmaceuticals and theranostics. To learn more, visit ArcheusTech.com.

About WARF

Celebrating a century of service in 1925, the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) patents and licenses discoveries from UW-Madison research, manages an investment portfolio generated from licensing and investment proceeds, and provides annual grants to the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the Morgridge Institute for Research to support further scientific investigation and research. By driving collaborations among researchers, investors, industry and entrepreneurs, WARF commercializes innovations from campus through various initiatives. WARF Accelerator improves the commercialization potential of university intellectual property through industry engagement and investment in proof-of-concept milestones to validate market potential, demonstrate commercial value and de-risk technology. WARF Therapeutics partners with UW-Madison and Morgridge Institute researchers employing an industry-focused approach to improve the value propositions of drug candidates. WARF Ventures is an early-stage venture fund that invests in startups based on UW/WARF technologies. Learn more at warf.org.

Media Contact

Emma Yang

Health+Commerce

(908)-391-7197

emma@healthandcommerce.com