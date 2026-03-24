Arch Biopartners and the Fraser Health Authority enter into a Clinical Trial Agreement for the Phase II Cardiac Surgery-Associated AKI Trial

TORONTO, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Biopartners Inc. (“Arch” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: ARCH and OTCQB: ACHFF) announced today that the Fraser Health Authority has entered into a Clinical Trial Agreement (“CTA”) with Arch to enable the Royal Columbian Hospital (RCH) to begin preparing for the recruitment phase in Arch’s ongoing Phase II trial evaluating LSALT peptide for the prevention and treatment of cardiac surgery-associated acute kidney injury (CS-AKI).

With the Clinical Trial Application (CTA) completed, RCH has now received final Research Ethics Board and operational approvals, including the final letter of authorization from Fraser Health. RCH will be the ninth site activated globally in the study and will be the fourth site to recruit patients in Canada.

Toronto General Hospital, part of University Health Network, St. Michael’s Hospital, part of Unity Health Toronto, and the University of Calgary, Cumming School of Medicine, continue to actively enroll new patients into the trial.

The Company is currently progressing feasibility and start-up discussions with additional leading cardiac surgery centres in Canada and the United States.

About Arch Biopartners

Arch Biopartners Inc. is a therapeutic biotech company developing novel drugs for acute kidney injury (AKI) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The Company is advancing an integrated program that includes new treatments targeting inflammation- and toxin-related kidney injury.

Arch’s development pipeline includes:

These assets represent distinct, mechanism-based approaches to treating and preventing common causes of kidney damage. Together, they target serious unmet needs in kidney care across both chronic and acute indications, affecting more than 800 million people worldwide1. Both lead programs are currently enrolling patients at Canadian clinical sites, with additional North American sites in development.

For more details about the Company’s science and ongoing clinical trials, please visit: www.archbiopartners.com/our-science

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The Company has 66,933,289 common shares outstanding.

For more information, please contact:

Aaron Benson

Director of Communications

Arch Biopartners, Inc.

647-428-7031

Send a message or subscribe for trial updates and company news at www.archbiopartners.com/contact-us

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws regarding expectations of the Company’s future performance, liquidity, and capital resources, as well as the ongoing development of its drug candidates targeting chronic kidney disease and the dipeptidase-1 (DPEP-1) pathway, including the outcome of its clinical trials relating to LSALT peptide (Metablok) or cilastatin, the successful commercialization and marketing of its drug candidates, whether the Company will receive, and the timing and costs of obtaining, regulatory approvals in Canada, the United States, Europe, and other countries, its ability to raise capital to fund its business plans, the efficacy of its drug candidates compared to the drug candidates developed by competitors, its ability to retain and attract key management personnel, and the breadth of, and its ability to protect, its intellectual property portfolio. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs, including certain factors and assumptions, as described in the Company’s most recent annual audited financial statements and related management discussion and analysis under the heading “Business Risks and Uncertainties”. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, or other unknown risks and uncertainties, the actual results may differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The words “believe”, “may”, “plan”, “will”, “estimate”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “expect”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Additional information relating to Arch Biopartners Inc., including the Company’s most recent annual audited financial statements, is available by accessing the Canadian Securities Administrators’ System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) website at www.sedarplus.ca.

References:

Mark, Patrick B et al. Global, regional, and national burden of chronic kidney disease in adults, 1990–2023, and its attributable risk factors: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2023. The Lancet, 2025;406(10518), 2461 - 2482. https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(25)01853-7/fulltext





The scientific and medical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by the Company’s Chief Science Officer.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.