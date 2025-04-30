Apyx Medical Corporation Announces Two Peer-Reviewed Publications on the Use of Renuvion in Abdominal Body Contouring Procedures

Two studies report favorable clinical outcomes and safety data for Renuvion® when used during procedures that include lipoabdominoplasty for the treatment of loose and lax skin

Rapid weight loss due to GLP-1 drugs expected to drive growth in patients seeking treatment for loose and lax skin

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apyx Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: APYX) (“Apyx Medical” or the “Company”), the manufacturer of a proprietary helium plasma and radiofrequency platform marketed and sold as Renuvion®, today announced the publication of two peer-reviewed clinical studies evaluating the use of Renuvion during body contouring procedures that also included lipoabdominoplasty1.

The first publication, authored by Mauro Barone, MD et al. and published in Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, is the first prospective, randomized controlled trial evaluating Renuvion in procedures that also included lipoabdominoplasty for patients with abdominal skin laxity following significant weight loss. Lipoabdominoplasty is a surgical procedure that combines liposuction and abdominoplasty (tummy tuck). In this study, 76 patients were randomized to undergo lipoabdominoplasty either with or without the use of Renuvion. The authors reported that patients in the Renuvion group demonstrated improvements in abdominal skin laxity and excess skin, along with higher satisfaction scores at 6 months, 1 year, and 2 years post-procedure, as measured by validated BODY-Q questionnaires and independent physician-rated VAS scale scores. The study concluded these data demonstrated a significantly greater improvement in patients treated with Renuvion compared to those who underwent lipoabdominoplasty alone. The authors noted that the addition of Renuvion did not result in an increased rate of complications.

The second publication, authored by Paul Vanek, MD and published in Aesthetic Surgery Journal Open Forum, presents findings from a retrospective study of 77 patients treated with ultrasound-assisted lipoabdominoplasty (UAL), with or without Renuvion. The study groups were similar in size and patient demographics. The study found no statistically significant difference between groups in the occurrence of significant adverse events. Notably, the addition of Renuvion did not increase the incidence of significant complications, despite the Renuvion group undergoing more concurrent procedures and longer surgical times.

“We estimate over 15 million patients are currently using GLP-1 drugs, many of which, we believe, will seek treatment for loose and lax skin due to the associated rapid weight loss. Renuvion is the only FDA-cleared device for addressing loose and lax skin post-liposuction in aesthetic body contouring procedures1 and we are uniquely positioned to treat this growing patient population,” said Charlie Goodwin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Apyx Medical. “We are proud to share these newly published studies which reinforce the growing body of evidence supporting the safety and value of Renuvion in aesthetic body contouring, and these publications further solidify our commitment to advancing evidence-based innovation in aesthetic surgery.”

1 The Renuvion APR Handpiece is intended for the coagulation of subcutaneous soft tissues following liposuction for aesthetic body contouring.

About Apyx Medical Corporation :

Apyx Medical Corporation is an advanced energy technology company with a passion for elevating people’s lives through innovative products, including its Helium Plasma Platform Technology products marketed and sold as Renuvion® in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma® in the hospital surgical market. Renuvion and J-Plasma offer surgeons a unique ability to provide controlled heat to tissue to achieve their desired results. The effectiveness of Renuvion and J-Plasma are supported by more than 90 clinical documents. The Company also leverages its deep expertise and decades of experience in unique waveforms through OEM agreements with other medical device manufacturers. For further information about the Company and its products, please refer to the Apyx Medical Corporation website at www.ApyxMedical.com.

