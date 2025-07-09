Aptar’s Dual-Active Material Science Technology Simultaneously Controls Moisture and Oxygen for Pharmaceutical Drugs and Medical Devices

Dual-active material science solution is ideal for sensitive formulations

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug and consumer product dosing, dispensing and protection technologies, today announced that it has developed a dual-active material science technology engineered to simultaneously control moisture and oxygen. This technology is designed to provide a singular solution to address these degradation drivers for pharmaceutical drugs, including oral solid dose glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), medical devices and more.

This new solution marks a significant material science breakthrough in the pharmaceutical industry, extending Aptar CSP Technologies’ 3-Phase Activ-Polymer™ technology into new use cases where a combination of humidity and oxidation can compromise the efficacy, safety, and shelf life of sensitive oral solid dose drugs, medical devices, implantable mesh devices, microarray patches and transdermal delivery systems.

“This launch reflects years of development, engineering excellence, and a deep understanding of our customers’ most pressing stability challenges,” said Badre Hammond, Vice President Commercial Operations and General Manager, Aptar CSP Technologies. “There has never been a singular, standalone active material aimed at protecting against both oxidation and moisture-related degradation at this level of precision across multiple platforms. We’re proud to offer a solution that is not only scientifically differentiated but can also be commercially validated.”

Aptar’s new dual-active technology can be customized for a range of product formats and development stages, from early R&D to commercial launch. Aptar’s technology can help support regulatory compliance and product protection across a variety of formats, aimed at helping companies meet strict International Council for Harmonization (ICH) stability requirements while maintaining performance and integrity of sensitive drug or device components.

In addition to protection technology for oral solid dose GLP-1, Aptar also offers a range of high-quality elastomeric components for GLP-1 drug products, including plungers and rigid needle shields. Pharmaceutical companies have validated Aptar’s elastomeric components and are partnering with Aptar to develop injectable solutions for GLP-1. By combining digital and Aptar’s patient services, Aptar offers fully integrated solutions, which helps drug manufacturers create differentiated drug delivery systems and enhance patient experiences for GLP-1 and other applications.

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in drug and consumer product dosing, dispensing and protection technologies. Aptar serves a number of attractive end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, food, beverage, personal care and home care. Aptar CSP Technologies leverages its active material science expertise to transform ideas into market opportunities, accelerate and de-risk the product development process, and provide complete solutions that improve consumers’ and patients’ lives. The company offers a complete set of services from concept ideation, to design and engineering, to product development, global production, quality control, and regulatory support that results in expedited speed-to-market. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has over 13,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.csptechnologies.com and www.aptar.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including the potential outcomes of the 3-Phase Activ-Polymer™ technology. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by use of words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “future,” “potential,” “continues” and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would” and “could” are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. Accordingly, our actual results or other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in our operations and business environment including, but not limited to: the successful integration of acquisitions; the regulatory environment; and competition, including technological advances. For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Form 10-K and Forms 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

