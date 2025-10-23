Applied DNA Sciences Closes up to $58 Million Private Placement; Announces Initial BNB Holdings Valued at Over $17 Million

Company Officially Launches Yield-Focused Digital Asset Treasury Strategy

Streamlines Operations, Achieving Approximately $2.9 Million in Annualized Cost Savings

STONY BROOK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNBX) (“Applied DNA”, “BNBX” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company advancing a yield focused BNB digital asset treasury strategy and commercializing nucleic acid production solutions, today announced the successful close of its previously announced private investment in public equity (“PIPE”) financing led by institutional DeFi and TradFi investors.

The PIPE resulted in gross proceeds of approximately $27 Million to the Company, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses, with the potential for up to an additional $31 million in gross proceeds in the future from warrant exercises.

Gross proceeds from the PIPE included $15.3 Million in cash and stablecoins and units of the OBNB trust valued at $11.71 million1. The Company received 0.126 units of OBNB trust per prefunded warrant and common warrant for a total of 435,638 trust units representing underlying ownership of 10,647 BNB tokens. The prefunded warrants and warrants issued in exchange for the OBNB trust units are not exercisable until the receipt of stockholder approval and the OBNB units are transferred to the Company with marketable title free and clear of any security interests, pledges, liens, restrictions, claims or encumbrances.

The Company also announced today that it purchased an additional 4,908 BNB tokens with an estimated total value of $5.3M as of 10:00pm ET on October 20, 2025.

“We are excited to launch our yield-focused BNB treasury strategy with significant direct and BNB equivalent token exposure,” said Patrick Horsman, CFA, Chief Investment Officer. “We see BNB as the next institutional grade blockchain and believe we’re well positioned to capitalize on its future growth.”

The Company intends to use the PIPE net proceeds to continue implementation of its BNB treasury strategy, support working capital needs, and cover transaction-related expenses.

“In addition to launching our digital asset treasury, we believe we have taken decisive steps to streamline our cost structure and position the Company for long-term sustainability” said Clay Shorrock, CEO of Applied DNA Sciences. “By aligning resources with strategic priorities, we believe we are well positioned to execute with discipline, deliver durable value to shareholders, and advance our differentiated mission.”

Advisors

Lucid Capital Markets acted as sole placement agent for the Offering.

McDermott Will & Schulte LLP is acting as legal advisor to the Company.

Ellenoff, Grossman & Schole LLP is acting as legal advisor to Lucid Capital Markets.

Ruskin Moscou Faltischek PC is acting as legal advisor to Cypress Management.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences (BNBX) is unlocking institutional-grade access to the Binance ecosystem – delivering high-yield, risk-managed exposure to the future of blockchain through a transparent, actively managed BNB treasury. BNBX’s differentiated strategy blends sophisticated DeFi yield generation with Binance-native opportunities, unlocking access to high-performance digital assets for investors traditionally excluded from this space. The Company is also commercializing proprietary nucleic acid production solutions for the biopharmaceutical and diagnostics markets.

