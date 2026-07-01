Apotex first to receive Health Canada approval for SEVMIA™, a generic semaglutide for chronic weight management

TORONTO, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Apotex Health Corp. ("Apotex" or the "Company") (TSX: APTX), the largest Canadian-based global health company, today announced it is the first to receive Health Canada's approval for a generic equivalent of Wegovy® (semaglutide injection) for chronic weight management in adults.

SEVMIA™ (semaglutide injection) is supplied as a multi-use pre-filled pen delivering doses of 1 mg (4 mg per pen; 1.34 mg/mL).

This approval follows Health Canada's recent approval of Apo‑Semaglutide Injection™, and reflects Apotex's continued focus on bringing high-quality, affordable medicines to Canadians. Together, these two medications expand the Company's portfolio across type 2 diabetes and chronic weight management. SEVMIA™ was developed in partnership with Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies.

"For more than 50 years, Apotex has helped support access to affordable medicines for Canadians," said Martin Arès, President, Apotex Canada. "This approval reflects our ongoing efforts to expand access to high-quality treatment options in areas of significant and growing needs for patients."

In Canada, SEVMIA™ (semaglutide injection) is indicated as an adjunct to a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adults with obesity (BMI ≥30 kg/m²), or overweight (BMI ≥27 kg/m²) with at least one weight-related comorbidity, and to reduce the risk of non-fatal myocardial infarction in adults with established cardiovascular disease and BMI ≥27 kg/m².1

Obesity is a complex, chronic disease affecting millions of Canadians. Improving access to effective and affordable pharmacological treatments may help improve patient outcomes and support the long-term sustainability of the healthcare system.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Apotex on this important program," said Dr. M. S. Mohan, Managing Director, Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies. "The approval of SEVMIA™ demonstrates the strength of our peptide development platform and the scientific rigor applied by both teams to meet Health Canada's requirements."

Apotex remains focused on advancing trusted, high-quality generic medicines that enhance patient access and contribute to a resilient Canadian healthcare landscape.

Healthcare professionals should consult the complete Product Monograph for detailed information on warnings, precautions, adverse reactions, and patient monitoring requirements.

About Apotex

Apotex is a Canadian-based global health company. We improve everyday access to affordable, innovative medicines and health products for millions of people around the world, with a broad portfolio of generic, biosimilar, and innovative branded pharmaceuticals, and consumer health products. Headquartered in Toronto, with regional offices globally, including in the United States, Mexico, and India, we are the largest Canadian-based pharmaceutical company and a health partner of choice for the Americas for pharmaceutical licensing and product acquisitions.

Learn more at www.apotex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding Apotex's continued focus on bringing high-quality, affordable medicines to Canadians, Apotex supporting access to affordable medicines for Canadians, the Company's ongoing efforts to expand access to high-quality treatment options in areas of significant and growing needs for patients, the Company improving access to effective and affordable pharmacological treatments to help improve patient outcomes and support the long-term sustainability of the healthcare system, the strength of the Company's and its partners' peptide development platform and the scientific rigor applied to meet Health Canada requirements and the Company's focus on advancing trusted, high-quality generic medicines that enhance patient access and contribute to a resilient Canadian healthcare landscape. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered by the Company to be appropriate and reasonable as of the date of this release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company being unable to bring high-quality, affordable medicines to Canadians, the Company launching its products, including SEVMIA™, on a timely basis or at all, the Company's and its partners compliance with laws, including healthcare laws associated with the quality of its products, risks associated with product recalls, the Company being unable to expand access to high-quality treatment options in areas of significant and growing needs for patients, the Company being unable to support access to affordable medicines for Canadians, the Company being unable to improve access to effective and affordable pharmacological treatments and being unable to improve patient outcomes or the long-term sustainability of the healthcare system, the Company's and its partners' peptide development platform being unable to produce new medicines, the Company being unable to meet Health Canada's requirements for any reason, the Company being unable to advance trusted, high-quality generic medicines that enhance patient access and contribute to a resilient Canadian healthcare landscape and the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in Apotex's public filings. Apotex undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

_________________ 1 Product Monograph

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apotex-first-to-receive-health-canada-approval-for-sevmia-a-generic-semaglutide-for-chronic-weight-management-302815054.html

SOURCE Apotex Inc.