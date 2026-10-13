Apnimed to Present Five Abstracts, Including Two Late-Breakers at CHEST 2026

CHEST-led panel to showcase data from the Phase 3 SynAIRgy and LunAIRo trials, exploring potential new paradigms for advancing OSA patient management

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apnimed, Inc. (Nasdaq: APMD) ("Apnimed"), a late stage clinical pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel oral therapies that address the neurobiology of sleep-related breathing diseases, today announced that five abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the American College of Chest Physicians' CHEST 2026 Annual Meeting, taking place October 18–21 in Phoenix, Ariz. Three abstracts feature data from the Phase 3 program evaluating the investigational drug AD109 (aroxybutynin 2.3 mg/atomoxetine 75 mg) in obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), including two late-breaking abstracts that will be presented as a rapid-fire oral presentation and a poster. The other two abstracts present real-world data on the burden of OSA. CHEST will also host a panel discussion on the results of the Phase 3 SynAIRgy and LunAIRo trials and their potential application to OSA management.



CHEST 2026 Annual Meeting Presentation Details:

Late-Breaking – Rapid Fire Oral Presentation

Title: Aroxybutynin and Atomoxetine (AD109) in Post-menopausal Women with Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Session: Top Late-Breaking Abstracts: New Trial Data from Bench to Bronchoscope

Session Date, Time: Oct 20th, 2:15-2:19 PM

Location: Phoenix Convention Center Exhibit Hall Rapid Fire Area 4D

Late-Breaking Poster Presentation

Title: Baseline Hypoxic Burden as a Potential Marker of Blood Pressure Response to AD109 in Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Poster #: 3217

Session: Late-Breaking Scientific Abstract Posters (B): Pulmonary Vascular Disease, Sleep Disorders

Session Date, Time: Oct 20th, 1:45 – 2:30 PM

Location: Phoenix Convention Center Exhibit Hall Poster Area 2

Poster Presentations

Title: OSA Negatively Impacts Quality of Life, Work Productivity, and Daily Activities: Findings From a Real-world Study in the United States

Poster #: 3193

Session: Sleep Scientific Abstract Posters (F): Respiratory-related sleep disorders

Session Date, Time: Oct 20th, 1:45 – 2:30 PM

Location: Phoenix Convention Center Exhibit Hall Poster Area 2

Title: Patient And Physician Agreement on Symptoms of OSA at Diagnosis: A Real-world Study in the United States

Poster #: 3194

Session: Sleep Scientific Abstract Posters (F): Respiratory-related sleep disorders

Session Date, Time: Oct 20th, 1:45 – 2:30 PM

Location: Phoenix Convention Center Exhibit Hall Poster Area 2

Title: A Per-protocol Analysis of Patient-reported Outcomes in the Phase 3 Clinical Trials of Aroxybutynin and Atomoxetine (AD109) in Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Poster #: 3196

Session: Sleep Scientific Abstract Posters (F): Respiratory-related sleep disorders

Session Date, Time: Oct 20th, 1:45 – 2:30 PM

Location: Phoenix Convention Center Exhibit Hall Poster Area 2

CHEST Panel Discussion

Title: New Medications for Treatment of OSA: The SynAIRgy and LunAIRo Trials

Date, Time: Oct. 20th, 9:15–10:15 a.m. MST

Location: Phoenix Convention Center, North Building, Room 127 B

Chair: Patrick Strollo, MD, MS, FCCP

Co-Chair: Kara Dupuy-McCauley, MD, FCCP

Description: The panel will discuss the results of the SynAIRgy and LunAIRo trials, their potential application to OSA management and considerations beyond AHI when evaluating treatment options.

Apnimed-Sponsored Learning Theater

Title: Clinical Overview of an Investigational Oral Tablet for OSA

Date, Time: Oct 21st, 12:30 – 1:15 PM

Location: Phoenix Convention Center Exhibit Hall Learning Theater 3

Speakers: Amir Sharafkhaneh, MD, PhD, and Dennis Hwang, MD

Description: Through an interactive format using clinical profiles, faculty will explore the heterogeneity of obstructive sleep apnea and the importance of multidimensional assessment beyond AHI. The faculty panel will discuss and present emerging clinical evidence from an investigational oral tablet, AD109, in the context of evolving OSA research.​

About AD109

AD109 is Apnimed’s investigational drug candidate designed to be the first potential pharmacological treatment to improve oxygenation during sleep and target the neuromuscular root cause of upper airway collapse in people with OSA. It is a potentially first-in-class combination of aroxybutynin, a novel antimuscarinic, and atomoxetine, a selective norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor. AD109 is intended to be a once-daily oral pill taken at bedtime that is designed to lower the complexity of treating OSA. AD109 may offer an oral solution to help improve oxygenation and health for people living with OSA. AD109 has completed two Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of mild, moderate and severe OSA. Apnimed's NDA for AD109 is under review by the FDA and was assigned a PDUFA goal date of February 28, 2027. There can be no assurances that AD109 will be approved by the FDA by the PDUFA target action date, or at all.

About Apnimed

Apnimed is a late-stage clinical pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel oral therapies that address the neurobiology of sleep-related breathing diseases. We believe the introduction of once-nightly oral drugs has the potential to expand diagnosis and the reach of treatment for people with OSA. We believe that people with OSA would benefit from having multiple treatment options with differing mechanisms to more fully address the heterogeneity of OSA’s disease pathophysiology. Apnimed envisions a new era where novel oral therapies simplify intervention and expand the reach of diagnosis and treatment.

Apnimed is advancing its product candidate, AD109, which is designed to improve oxygenation in individuals living with OSA. We believe that AD109 could become the catalyst for a new oral treatment paradigm for OSA that has been historically limited to devices or invasive surgeries.

Learn more at apnimed.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). We may, in some cases, use terms such as "predicts," "forecasts," "believes," "potential," "proposed," "continue," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "envisions," "will," "may," "could," "might," "should" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding our planned participation at CHEST 2026, our expectations as to commercial readiness activities, the potential approval and commercialization of AD109, the potential acceptance of AD109 as the proprietary name for AD109, the clinical and therapeutic potential of AD109 (including to address or catalyze a new treatment paradigm for OSA), the size of the commercial opportunity for AD109, the occurrence and timing of the PDUFA goal date for AD109, and other statements that are not historical facts. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are making this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions.

Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risks inherent in biopharmaceutical product development; our ability to execute on our strategy, including obtaining the requisite regulatory approvals on the expected timeline, if at all; risks related to our financial condition and the need for substantial additional funding in order to complete development activities and commercialize AD109; risks related to the competitive landscape for OSA products; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; risks related to regulatory developments and approval processes of the FDA and comparable foreign regulatory authorities; and risks related to establishing and maintaining our intellectual property protections. These and other risks and uncertainties concerning our business and operations are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” of our most recent periodic report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Apnimed undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

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