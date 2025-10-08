Apnimed Announces Acceptance of Two Late-breaking Presentations and a Core Interactive Session at the CHEST Annual Meeting Highlighting New Positive AD109 Phase 3 Data and the Current Unmet Need in Obstructive Sleep Apnea

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Apnimed, Inc., a pharmaceutical company building the industry-leading portfolio of first-in-class oral drugs that address the root causes of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and other sleep-related breathing diseases, today announced two upcoming late-breaking presentations, a core interactive session, learning theater, and poster presentations at the CHEST Annual Meeting, which will take place October 19-22, 2025, in Chicago, IL. The presentations will feature additional Phase 3 data from both the SynAIRgy and LunAIRo trials of AD109, Apnimed's lead investigational once-daily oral therapy for OSA, alongside insights into the burden and unmet need of OSA, including results from the SHINE survey of US adults highlighting the negative impact of OSA on work productivity.

CHEST Annual Meeting 2025 Presentation Details:

Core Interactive Session

Title: Translating OSA Endophenotyping into Clinical Trials: Late-Breaking Phase 3 Results from SynAIRgy and LunAIRo



Session Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025



Presentation Time: 9:15 – 10:15 AM CDT



Location: McCormick Place - Lakeside Center 450 A

Late-Breaking Rapid Fire Oral Presentation

Title: The SynAIRgy Trial: A 26-Week Phase 3, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study of Aroxybutynin and Atomoxetine (AD109) in Obstructive Sleep Apnea



Session ID: Advances in Sleep Medicine: OSA and Narcolepsy Updates Late-Breaking Scientific Abstracts



Session Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025



Presentation Time: 1:45 – 1:50 PM CDT



Location: McCormick Place - Lakeside Center Exhibit Hall Rapid Fire Area 4C

Late-Breaking Poster Presentation

Title: The LunAIRo Trial: A 51-Week Phase 3, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study of Aroxybutynin and Atomoxetine (AD109) in Obstructive Sleep Apnea



Session ID: Late-Breaking Scientific Abstracts Posters: Airways, Obstructive Lung Diseases, Bronch & CF



Session Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025



Presentation Time: 1:45 - 2:30 PM CDT



Poster Board Number: 3717



Location: McCormick Place - Lakeside Center Exhibit Hall Poster Area 6

Poster Presentations

Title: The Shine Survey: Obstructive Sleep Apnea Negatively Impacts Work Productivity



Session Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025



Presentation Time: 1:45 – 2:30 PM CDT



Poster Board Number: 3686



Location: McCormick Place - Lakeside Center Exhibit Hall Poster Area 6

Title: Real-world Incremental Economic Burden of Fatigue and Daytime Sleepiness in Newly Diagnosed Patients with Obstructive Sleep Apnea in The Medicare Population



Session Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025



Presentation Time: 1:45 – 2:30 PM CDT



Poster Board Number: 3687



Location: McCormick Place - Lakeside Center Exhibit Hall Poster Area 6

Learning Theater Presentation

Title: Dawn of a New Era: Targeting the Neuromuscular Root Cause of OSA With Oral Pharmacotherapy



Session Date: Wednesday, October 22, 2025



Presentation Time: 12:30 - 1:15 PM CDT



Location: McCormick Place - Lakeside Center Exhibit Hall Learning Theater 3

Apnimed In-booth Presentations

Title: Targeting Neuromuscular Dysfunction in OSA



Session Date: Monday, October 20, 2025



Presentation Time:2:30 – 2:40 PM CDT



Location: Apnimed Booth 2213

Title: Targeting Neuromuscular Dysfunction in OSA



Session Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025



Presentation Time:11:00 – 11:10 AM CDT



Location: Apnimed Booth 2213

About AD109



AD109 is designed to be the first pharmacological treatment to improve oxygenation during sleep by directly addressing the neuromuscular root cause of upper airway collapse in people with obstructive sleep apnea. It is a first-in-class anti-apneic neuromuscular modulator, combining aroxybutynin, a novel antimuscarinic, and atomoxetine, a selective norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (NRI). Their combined pharmacological synergy targets the underlying neuromuscular root cause of OSA. AD109 is an investigational, once-daily pill taken at bedtime that is designed to lower the complexity of intervention and may help more people benefit from effective, restorative sleep. In a disease characterized by complex and invasive treatment options, AD109 may be a simple solution to help improve oxygenation and wellbeing for people living with OSA.

About Obstructive Sleep Apnea



Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a serious, chronic sleep-related breathing disease in which the upper airway repeatedly collapses during sleep, leading to intermittent oxygen deprivation. It is caused by two overlapping mechanisms: neuromuscular dysfunction during sleep and predisposing anatomic abnormalities. OSA affects individuals across all walks of life, impacting both males and females of all age groups, ethnicities, and weight classes, including those with or without obesity. An estimated more than 80 million people in the United States and nearly one billion people worldwide suffer from OSA. Up to 80% of people living with OSA are undiagnosed and therefore untreated.

An individual with OSA can experience hundreds of sleep apnea events in a single night, each one reducing the blood oxygen levels and negatively impacting cellular functions vital to normal health and function. Failure to effectively treat OSA increases the risk of serious long-term health consequences, including cardiovascular disease, neurocognitive impairment, metabolic dysfunction, and early mortality. Yet, the majority of those diagnosed with OSA refuse, abandon, or underutilize treatment. Currently, no available pharmacological treatments directly address the underlying neuromuscular dysfunction that is present in OSA.

About Apnimed



Apnimed is a privately held, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, dedicated to transforming the treatment landscape for sleep-related breathing diseases. We believe the introduction of simple, once-nightly oral drugs may dramatically expand diagnosis and the reach of treatment for people with OSA. OSA, like other common chronic diseases such as diabetes or hypertension, would benefit from having multiple drugs with differing mechanisms to more fully address the heterogeneity of disease pathophysiology. Apnimed envisions a new era where novel oral therapies simplify intervention, expand the reach of diagnosis and treatment, and help more people get the oxygen and restorative sleep needed to thrive.

Apnimed is advancing a robust pipeline of oral pharmaceutical product candidates designed to improve oxygenation in individuals living with OSA and other chronic sleep-related breathing diseases. Our lead candidate, AD109, could become the catalyst for a new oral treatment paradigm for OSA that has been historically limited to cumbersome devices or invasive surgeries. Apnimed is also developing several therapies as part of its joint venture with Shionogi & Co., Ltd., Shionogi-Apnimed Sleep Science.

Learn more at apnimed.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

