Press Releases

Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference

November 5, 2025 
WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS) today announced that the company will present at the Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 2:40 p.m. ET.

The live conference webcast will be posted on the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors and Media” section of the company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Apellis
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company leading the way in complement science to develop life-changing therapies for some of the most challenging diseases patients face. We ushered in the first new class of complement medicine in 15 years and now have two C3-targeting medicines approved to treat four serious diseases. Breakthroughs for patients include the first-ever therapy for geographic atrophy, a leading cause of blindness, and the first treatment for patients 12 and older with C3G or primary IC-MPGN, two severe, rare kidney diseases. We believe we have only begun to unlock the potential of targeting C3 across many serious diseases. For more information, please visit http://apellis.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Investor Contact: 
Eva Stroynowski
ir@apellis.com
617.938.6229


Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc
