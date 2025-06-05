SUBSCRIBE
Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

June 5, 2025 | 
1 min read

WALTHAM, Mass., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS) today announced that the company will present at the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 at 10:40 a.m. ET.

The live conference webcast will be posted on the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors and Media” section of the company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Apellis
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that combines courageous science and compassion to develop life-changing therapies for some of the most challenging diseases patients face. We ushered in the first new class of complement medicine in 15 years and now have two approved medicines targeting C3. These include the first-ever therapy for geographic atrophy, a leading cause of blindness around the world. We believe we have only begun to unlock the potential of targeting C3 across many serious diseases. For more information, please visit http://apellis.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact: 
Neil Carnahan
neil.carnahan@apellis.com
617.977.5703


Massachusetts Events
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc
