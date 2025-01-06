SUBSCRIBE
Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 6, 2025 | 
1 min read

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS) today announced that the company will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 13, 2025, at 9:45 a.m. PT.

The live conference webcast will be posted on the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors and Media” section of the company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Apellis
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that combines courageous science and compassion to develop life-changing therapies for some of the most challenging diseases patients face. We ushered in the first new class of complement medicine in 15 years and now have two approved medicines targeting C3. These include the first-ever therapy for geographic atrophy, a leading cause of blindness around the world. We believe we have only begun to unlock the potential of targeting C3 across serious retinal, rare, and neurological diseases. For more information, please visit http://apellis.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Meredith Kaya
meredith.kaya@apellis.com
617.599.8178

Massachusetts Events
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc
