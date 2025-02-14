SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on February 28, 2025, to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

February 14, 2025 | 
1 min read

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS) today announced that the company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on Friday, February 28, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

To access the live call by phone, please pre-register for the call here. A live audio webcast of the event and accompanying slides may also be accessed through the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors and Media” section of the company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Apellis
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that combines courageous science and compassion to develop life-changing therapies for some of the most challenging diseases patients face. We ushered in the first new class of complement medicine in 15 years and now have two approved medicines targeting C3. These include the first-ever therapy for geographic atrophy, a leading cause of blindness around the world. We believe we have only begun to unlock the potential of targeting C3 across many serious diseases. For more information, please visit http://apellis.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Meredith Kaya
meredith.kaya@apellis.com
617.599.8178

Massachusetts Earnings Events
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Achieve goal concept art collage. Rising arrow chart and halftone hand pointing to center of dartboard. Business goal, achieve targets, success. Trendy modern retro vector illustration
Earnings
With Leqembi Sales Trending Up, Biogen Gets Down to Brass Tacks: It Works
February 12, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Handshake gesture contemporary collage art. Celebrating success, congratulating for financial and business partnership, job contract deal, mutual friendship and respect. Abstract illustration isolated.
Collaboration
Biogen Taps Royalty Pharma for $250M to Power Phase III Lupus Program
February 12, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Incyte's logo on its building in Delaware
Collaboration
Incyte Backs Out of Immuno-Oncology Pact With Agenus
February 12, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Gilead's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Infectious disease
Anticipating Approval, Gilead Gears Up for Mid-Year Launch for Lenacapavir PrEP
February 12, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac