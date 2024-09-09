Antennova to Present Latest Data of ATN-037 in a Mini Oral Presentation at ESMO Congress 2024

BOSTON, Sept. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Antennova, a clinical-stage biotech company focused on oncology today announced that it will present the latest data of CD73 small molecule inhibitor ATN-037 in a Mini Oral presentation at the 2024 European Society of Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO Congress 2024), taking place from September 13th to September 17th at the Fira Barcelona Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain.

Details of the Presentation:

ATN-037 (also known as ATG-037, CD73 Oral Small Molecule Inhibitor)

Title: A First-In-Human Phase I/Ib study of ATG-037 Monotherapy and Combination Therapy with Pembrolizumab in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumours – STAMINA-01

Abstract: 6067

Presentation Number: 997MO

Date: September 16, 2024

Time:

10:50 AM – 10:55 AM (Central European Summer Time)

4:50 AM – 4:55 AM (US Eastern Time)

ATN-037 is a highly potent oral small molecule inhibitor of CD73. The STAMINA-01 Phase I/II study is investigating the safety, pharmacokinetics and optimal dose of ATN-037 as a monotherapy or in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA ® (pembrolizumab) in patients with refractory/relapsed solid tumors. Antennova has initiated the dose optimization and dose expansion portion of the Phase II STAMINA trial of ATN-037 in Australia and plans to initiate the study in China at the end of October 2024 .

(pembrolizumab) in patients with refractory/relapsed solid tumors. Antennova has initiated the dose optimization and dose expansion portion of the STAMINA trial of ATN-037 in and plans to initiate the study in at the end of . As of February 29, 2024 , 32 patients have been enrolled, receiving doses ranging from 20mg BID to 600mg BID. 20 of these patients who acquired checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) resistance were treated with combination therapy.

, 32 patients have been enrolled, receiving doses ranging from 20mg BID to 600mg BID. 20 of these patients who acquired checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) resistance were treated with combination therapy. Efficacy data showed that in the 32 patients in the monotherapy group who were all evaluable, 14 achieved stable disease (SD) with a 43.8% disease control rate (DCR). In the 15 evaluable patients among the 20 patients in the combination therapy group, 3 patients (2 with melanoma and 1 with NSCLC) achieved confirmed partial response (PR) and 1 patient with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) achieved unconfirmed PR with an overall response rate (ORR) of 20.0%. Additionally, 9 patients achieved SD, contributing to a 65.0% DCR.

40.6% of patients on monotherapy and 25.0% on combination therapy reported treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs). Only one patient receiving combination therapy experienced a dose-limiting toxicity grade 3 rash, while all other TRAEs were grades 1-2.

The updated results as of July 26, 2024 will be presented in the Mini Oral Session of ESMO Congress 2024, scheduled on September 16 .

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merk & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.

About Antennova

Antennova, a Delaware corporation and a subsidiary of Antengene (HKEX: 6996), is a clinical-stage biotech company specialized in developing innovative therapeutics that target the critical biological mechanisms that enable cancers to evade and resist treatment by current drugs. Antennova is developing a pipeline of oncology candidates that can potentially enhance the effectiveness of standard therapies, reverse checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) resistance, and target “cold tumors” that are not responsive to the current CPI therapies.

Antennova has achieved significant milestones which include advancing and developing 4 clinical stage programs: ATN-031: anti-CD24 monoclonal antibody; ATN-037: CD73 orally administered small molecule inhibitor; ATN-022: Claudin 18.2 ADC; and ATN-101: anti-PD-L1/4-1BB bispecific antibody. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has awarded Orphan Drug Designations to ATN-022, for gastric and pancreatic cancers, and to ATN-101, for pancreatic cancer.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements made in this document relate only to the events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this document. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should read this document completely and with the understanding that our actual future results or performance may be materially different from what we expect. In this document, statements of, or references to, our intentions or those of any of our Directors or our Company are made as of the date of this document. Any of these intentions may alter in light of future development.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Email: ir@antennova.com

