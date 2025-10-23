Ansa Biotechnologies Redefines What’s Possible in DNA Synthesis with 50 kb Sequence-Perfect Clonal Product

Company is first to deliver ultra-long, fully verified DNA in less than 25 days, backed by the industry’s only on-time guarantee

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#50kb--Ansa Biotechnologies, the trusted partner for DNA synthesis, today announced the global launch of its 50 kilobase (kb) Clonal DNA product, the longest sequence-perfect synthetic DNA commercially available. Powered by the company’s proprietary enzymatic synthesis platform and backed by the unique Ansa On-Time Guarantee, the new product allows scientists to design and obtain complete, error-free DNA constructs in 25 days or less, eliminating the compromises that have defined gene synthesis for decades.

Traditional chemical DNA synthesis rarely produces sequences beyond 10 kb, forcing researchers to assemble fragments manually — a process prone to errors and delays. Ansa’s enzymatic platform eliminates these barriers, enabling direct synthesis of long, complex sequences with unmatched precision and sustainability. Every construct undergoes rigorous verification with long-read sequencing and proprietary informatics quality control to ensure accuracy. The Ansa On-Time Guarantee gives customers confidence that they will receive their complete orders on time, or they will get their DNA for free.

“Ansa has provided us with extremely long and complex constructs we couldn't get anywhere else,” said Molly Gasperini, PhD, Associate Director of Genome Engineering at the Allen Institute’s Seattle Hub for Synthetic Biology. “For these types of sequences, as long as 50 kb, other providers often reject or quote an extremely long ETA. Without Ansa, we couldn't obtain them so efficiently, affordably, and reliably — or at all!”

The new Ansa product launch follows a successful early access program involving more than 20 leading institutions. Participants used Ansa’s long synthetic DNA to overcome traditional synthesis barriers and to accelerate breakthroughs in synthetic genomics, metabolic engineering, agriculture, and cell and gene therapy development. The ultra-long, fully sequence-verified DNA constructs are now available to customers around the world for as little as 28 cents per base pair with turnaround times less than 25 business days. Ansa offers a fully transparent pricing strategy in which the average cost per base pair decreases as the sequence length increases.

“We are very excited about the Ansa technology, which has derisked timelines for creating our TARGATT™ donor plasmids," said Dolores Baksh, PhD, CEO of Applied StemCell. "Ansa's large DNA synthesis capabilities align well with the strength of our TARGATT™ technology, which efficiently and site-specifically inserts multi-protein constructs into the H11 safe harbor site in mammalian cells. We find that Ansa can even do difficult and complex sequences that can be challenging to clone or synthesize, and the inserted DNA always expresses well.”

“For years, scientists have been limited by what they could build, not what they could imagine,” said Jason T. Gammack, Chief Executive Officer of Ansa Biotechnologies. “By delivering 50 kb sequence-perfect DNA in weeks, and guaranteeing it on time, we’re unlocking the next era of biological design, where imagination, not manufacturing, sets the limits.”

The 50 kb launch builds on Ansa’s rapid commercial growth and recent $54.5 million Series B financing, reinforcing the company’s mission to accelerate discovery through next-generation DNA synthesis. Exclusively manufactured in the United States, Ansa’s DNA products integrate seamlessly into existing workflows and are designed to empower the next wave of biological discovery. The company follows a stringent biosecurity framework and fully complies with all requirements outlined in the U.S. Office of Science and Technology Policy Framework for Nucleic Acid Synthesis Screening. For more information about Ansa’s products, please visit www.ansabio.com/products.

About Ansa Biotechnologies

Ansa Biotechnologies is redefining DNA synthesis with a bold commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and success. The Ansa On-Time Guarantee is simple and straightforward: your complete order on time or it’s free. This unprecedented level of service reliability and predictability is made possible by Ansa’s dedicated team of experts and proprietary enzymatic synthesis platform, which can rapidly and accurately produce even the highly complex DNA elements that stymie legacy approaches. Products are delivered as sequence-perfect clonal DNA or sequence-verified linear double-stranded DNA fragments. Headquartered in Emeryville, Calif., Ansa is empowering a global community of scientists to accelerate breakthroughs in healthcare, life sciences, and other industries powered by synthetic DNA. Discover more at ansabio.com or follow the company on X, Bluesky, and LinkedIn.

