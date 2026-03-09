AnovoRx Appoints Steve Fitzpatrick as Chief Executive Officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AnovoRx Holding, LLC (“Anovo”), a leading provider of specialty pharmacy services and customized treatment and support programs that address the unique needs of patients with complex and chronic diseases, today announced the appointment of Steve Fitzpatrick as Chief Executive Officer, effective March 9, 2026.

“I’m honored to join Anovo and work with a team that has built an integrated rare‑disease model designed to support complex therapies,” said Fitzpatrick. “The team’s dedication and expertise drive meaningful results for manufacturers and deliver life‑changing support for patients. I look forward to partnering with them to continue strengthening and expanding the services we provide in rare disease.”

Fitzpatrick brings more than 25 years of leadership experience across specialty pharmacy, distribution, and pharma services. He has served on the boards of Two Labs, Avella Specialty Pharmacy, Orsini Specialty Pharmacy, ParcelShield, and Fred’s Inc.

Previously, he spent a decade in senior executive roles at Accredo Health Group, a subsidiary of Medco Health Solutions, where he worked alongside Anovo founders David Stevens, Joel Kimbrough, and Jon Peters. As President, he oversaw more than 5,000 employees across over 80 locations and helped scale the organization to approximately $13 billion in revenue and $560 million in operating profit.

“Anovo was built to provide a higher standard of support for rare‑disease patients and pharmaceutical manufacturers, and Steve’s operational depth and industry expertise make him the right leader to help us build on that foundation,” added David Stevens, Founder and Chairman of the Board. “We’re confident his leadership will position Anovo for its next phase of growth and help strengthen the access and support we deliver to patients, prescribers, and manufacturers.”

About Anovo

Founded in 2013 by a team of specialty pharmacy industry veterans, Anovo provides a comprehensive end-to-end suite of services to help manufacturers plan for and launch specialty products for patients with rare diseases and often difficult and devastating complex conditions. Anovo provides all of the services necessary from the point the product is manufactured all the way to delivery to the patient including third-party logistics, patient support services, and specialty pharmacy program management and dispensing through its three operating subsidiaries. Through its comprehensive model, Anovo achieves superior patient, prescriber and manufacturer satisfaction results by streamlining the product supply chain and access, and helping patients and prescribers navigate access to critically needed drugs to realize the optimal clinical and life-changing outcomes the drugs produce for patients.

