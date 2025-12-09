Anova Today Announced the Enrollment of 550+ Patients at 50+ Sites in Six Months for a Single Study

Anova completed enrollment of 550+ patients for an intermediate-sized, treatment IND in just six months, significantly reducing traditional site activation and patient enrolment timelines, and provided safety and efficacy data to support its drug development efforts.

Activated 50+ sites rapidly through digitized workflows and real-time performance oversight powered by AnovaOS™ further demonstrates operational efficiency at scale.

AI-driven patient matching and centralized coordination improved data quality while reducing operational strain on sites and patients.

LONDON & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#anova--Anova Enterprises, Inc. (Anova), a technology-enabled CRO dedicated to improving the conduct of clinical trials, today announced the completion of enrollment of 550+ patients at 50+ sites for a single study in just six months, using it’s proprietary AnovaOS™ Platform. The program provided cancer doctors and patients with a promising treatment that was otherwise unavailable. The sponsor was provided with safety and efficacy data to support its drug development efforts.

This was achieved through the company’s proprietary clinical operations platform, AnovaOS™, which has redefined the cost, speed and precision with which complex studies can be delivered.

The program, required coordinated site activation and patient screening, matching, and retention strategies and demonstrated the power of connected research systems. Through AnovaOS™, the study sponsor was provided with rapid execution that outperformed traditional industry timelines and at a lower cost.

“Enrolling 550+ patients to a study in just six months is a remarkable accomplishment,” said Chris Beardmore, CEO and Co-founder of Anove. “This demonstrates how AnovaOS™ eliminates bottlenecks, improves study visibility, and supports sites that may have a range of clinical trials experience as then enroll and treat the right patients faster — without compromising quality or compliance.”

Key outcomes of the IND program included:

Successful activation of 50+ clinical sites using standardized digital workflows and automated start-up tools

Enrollment of 550+ patients in an oncology therapeutic area traditionally challenged by study complexity, patient enrolment and variable data collection quality

Acceleration of overall study timelines, driven by AI-assisted patient matching, digital engagement, and coordinated site support

Strengthened data quality and oversight through continuous monitoring and real-time platform analytics

“Intermediate-sized, treatment INDs, or compassionate use, can provide quality data to inform drug development,” noted Martin Walsh, President and Co-founder of Anova. “AnovaOS™ brings every workflow — from feasibility to FPI — into a single connected environment. That unified approach was decisive in reaching this milestone ahead of schedule.”

Anova continues to expand and deliver its technology-enabled solution to the biopharmaceutical community treating patients with cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and infectious disease to replicate this success at scale.

To find out more, contact info.us@anovaevidence.com.

About Anova

Anova Enterprises, Inc. (Anova) is technology enabled concierge research organization committed to accelerating clinical development for start-up biopharmaceutical companies utilizing the company’s proprietary technology platform (AnovaOS®). For more information, please visit www.anovaevidence.com.

Chris Beardmore, Co-Founder and CEO

chris@anovaevidence.com

Martin Walsh, Co-Founder and President

Anova Enterprises, Inc.

martin@anovaevidence.com

www.anovaevidence.com

Twitter feed at @anovaevidence

Follow Anova at www.linkedin.com/company/anovaevidence

Anova Enterprises, Inc.

Woodfield Preserve, 10 N. Martingale Road, Suite 560

Schaumburg, IL 60173

(224) 218-2408

info.us@anovaevidence.com