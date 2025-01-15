Annovis Granted U.S. Patent for Treatment and Prevention of Acute Brain or Nerve Injuries Securing Global Protection

MALVERN, Pa, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) (“Annovis” or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical drug platform company pioneering transformative therapies for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and Parkinson’s disease (PD), today announced it was granted the U.S. patent covering methods for the treatment and prevention of acute brain or nerve injuries using buntanetap.

This newly issued patent is based on buntanetap’s ability to reduce neurotoxicity and mitigate neurodegenerative processes, which can be applicable to such conditions as stroke, ischemia, traumatic brain injury, micro infarcts, and other forms of acute injuries. The patent has already been granted in the EU, Japan, and worldwide. With this latest approval in the U.S., the company now holds global protection for the use of buntanetap in treating acute neurodegenerative disorders.

“Nerve cells are inherently delicate and susceptible to structural damage upon physical impact. Buntanetap works by targeting the neurotoxic pathways that contribute to this damage, providing a potential path to protect and restore neuronal health,” commented Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., Founder, President and CEO of Annovis. “We are proud to add this patent to our growing intellectual property portfolio, further expanding the possible applications of buntanetap beyond its primary indications such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases.”

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued the patent on January 2, 2025, under the publication number US-2025-0000846-A1.

About Annovis Bio

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis is dedicated to addressing neurodegeneration in diseases such as AD and PD. The company’s innovative approach targets multiple neurotoxic proteins, aiming to restore brain function and improve the quality of life for patients. For more information, visit www.annovisbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

Investor Alerts

Interested investors and shareholders are encouraged to sign up for press releases and industry updates by registering for Email Alerts at https://www.annovisbio.com/email-alerts. Additionally, we invite you to explore our updated investor website, which provides comprehensive access to company news, financial reports, and other key information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, the Company’s plans related to clinical trials. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those related to patient enrollment, the effectiveness of Buntanetap, and the timing, effectiveness, and anticipated results of the Company’s clinical trials evaluating the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of Buntanetap. Additional risk factors are detailed in the Company’s periodic filings with the SEC, including those listed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact Information:

Annovis Bio Inc.

101 Lindenwood Drive

Suite 225

Malvern, PA 19355

www.annovisbio.com

Investor Contact:

Scott McGowan

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Phone: 310.299.1717

www.annovisbio.com/investors-relations

IR@annovisbio.com