Annexon to Participate in Upcoming June 2026 Investor Conferences

BRISBANE, Calif., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annexon, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANNX), a biopharmaceutical company advancing the next generation platform of targeted immunotherapies aimed at neuroinflammatory diseases that impact nearly 10 million people worldwide, today announced that Douglas Love, Esq., president & chief executive officer, will participate in fireside chats during the following June investor conferences:

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at 11:40 a.m. ET in New York, NY; and,





Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET in Miami Beach, FL.





Live webcasts of the presentations can be accessed under the ‘Events & Presentations’ section on the Investors page at annexonbio.com. Replays of the webcasts will be archived on the Annexon website for 30 days following the presentations.

About Annexon

Annexon Biosciences (Nasdaq: ANNX) is advancing the next generation platform of targeted immunotherapies for nearly 10 million people worldwide living with serious neuroinflammatory diseases. Our founding scientific approach focuses on C1q, the initiating molecule of a potent inflammatory pathway that when misdirected can lead to tissue damage and loss of function in a host of diseases. Our targeted therapies are designed to stop classical complement-driven neuroinflammation at its source to provide meaningful functional benefit and alter the course of disease. Annexon’s mission is to deliver game-changing therapies to patients so that they can live their best lives. To learn more visit annexonbio.com.

Investor Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:

Beth Keshishian

917-912-7195

beth@bethkeshishian.com