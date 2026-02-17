Annexon to Host In-Person and Virtual KOL Event to Discuss Vonaprument for the Treatment of Geographic Atrophy

BRISBANE, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annexon, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANNX), a biopharmaceutical company advancing the next generation platform of targeted immunotherapies aimed at neuroinflammatory diseases that impact nearly 10 million people worldwide, today announced that it will host an in-person and virtual key opinion leader (KOL) event in New York on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, with presentations at 2:00 PM ET and a reception at 4:00 PM ET. To register, click here.

The event will include an overview of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) with geographic atrophy (GA) featuring expert retina specialists:

Eleanora Lad, MD, PhD - Vice Chair of Ophthalmology Clinical Research, Duke University Medical Center

Vice Chair of Ophthalmology Clinical Research, Duke University Medical Center Charles Wykoff, MD, PhD - Retina Specialist, Retina Consultants of Texas; Chair of Clinical Trials, Retina Consultants of America

Presentations from KOLs and Annexon will highlight:

The unmet need and current treatment landscape for GA

The mechanism of disease and role of C1q

Vonaprument , Annexon's neuroprotective C1q inhibitor with the potential to be the first targeted vision-preserving therapy for GA

, Annexon's neuroprotective C1q inhibitor with the potential to be the first targeted vision-preserving therapy for GA The pivotal Phase 3 ARCHER II trial, with topline data expected in the second half of 2026

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations.

About Eleonora Lad, MD, PhD

Eleonora Lad, MD, PhD is a clinician scientist and retinal ophthalmologist with the primary goal of developing novel strategies for early diagnosis and treatment of AMD. Dr. Lad specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of macular diseases, such as AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vascular diseases. She is involved in clinical trials and innovative therapies for the treatment of macular diseases. Dr. Lad is committed to providing the highest level of evidence-based patient care. Dr. Lad’s career goal is to translate her doctoral training in neuroscience into developing innovative diagnostic and therapeutic approaches for AMD. Her research interests are the following: 1) investigating the role of neuroinflammation and abnormal protein aggregates in the pathogenesis of AMD and developing relevant treatments, 2) visual function testing in dry AMD with the goal of establishing functional endpoints for future clinical studies in early AMD, 3) elucidating the use of novel retinal imaging biomarkers for early diagnosis of aging diseases (AMD and Alzheimer’s disease), including through the use of artificial intelligence (machine and deep learning). On these studies, she is collaborating with an interdisciplinary team of investigators from Ophthalmology, Geriatrics, Computer Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Neurology and Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center. Dr. Lad is the recipient of the VA Merit Award I01, Patient-Oriented Research Career Development (K23) Award from the National Eye Institute, the 2016 Research to Prevent Blindness Ernest & Elizabeth Althouse Special Scholar Award, the 2016 ARVO/Alcon Early Career Clinician-Scientist Research Award, Heed Foundation award, and Duke Institute for Brain Sciences incubator award, among others.

About Charles C. Wykoff, MD, PhD

Charles C. Wykoff, MD, PhD is a retina specialist with Retina Consultants of Texas (RCTX). Leading a top international research facility for vitreoretinal diseases, Dr. Wykoff serves as Director of Research at RCTX and the Texas Retina Research Foundation, and Chairman of Research and Clinical Trials, Retina Consultants of America. In addition, he serves as Deputy Chair of Ophthalmology for the Blanton Eye Institute, Houston Methodist Hospital, where he is a Professor of Clinical Ophthalmology. Dr. Wykoff is passionate about translational research, clinical trial design, and accelerating drug and device development for endeavors spanning the innovative process from early to late stage. He has served as principal investigator for more than 300 prospective trials and published over 400 peer reviewed manuscripts. His research interests pertain to angiogenesis, retinal vascular diseases, atrophic retinal diseases, cell and gene therapies, and vitreoretinal surgical topics. He is active on the ASRS Executive Committee and Board of Directors, was a founding member of the Ophthalmology Retina Editorial Board, and has been awarded numerous recognitions including the AAO’s Secretariat, Achievement and Senior Achievement Awards and the ASRS’ Young Investigator Award, Honor, Senior Honor, and Presidential Honor Awards. His guiding philosophy is to build and strengthen innovative, ethical teams focused on developing new approaches to improving outcomes for patients with blinding diseases.

About Vonaprument (formerly ANX007)

Vonaprument is a clinical-stage investigational antigen-binding fragment (Fab) designed as a first-in-kind therapeutic to selectively inhibit C1q, the initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway and a key driver of neurodegeneration. It is formulated for intravitreal (IVT) administration, with the potential to be the first targeted vision-preserving therapy for GA. Vonaprument involves a differentiated neuroprotective approach designed to protect photoreceptor cells and retinal function by blocking C1q and the entire classical pathway, while allowing for normal immune activity of the lectin and alternative complement pathways. Vonaprument has been granted Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is the first therapeutic candidate for the treatment of GA to receive Priority Medicine (PRIME) designation from the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of GA.

About the Phase 3 ARCHER II Trial

ARCHER II is a global, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled Phase 3 trial that has enrolled more than 630 patients with advanced dry AMD with GA. Patients will be randomized 2:1 to receive a monthly dose of vonaprument or sham procedure. The primary endpoint is the prevention of ≥15-letter loss of best corrected visual acuity (BCVA), which represents three lines on the standard Early Treatment of Diabetic Retinopathy Study (ETDRS) eye chart. The primary analysis will occur at least 12 months from dosing. Proportion of patients experiencing BCVA ≥15-letter loss is a well-established functional endpoint that has served as the basis for numerous ophthalmology drug approvals by the FDA and European Medicines Agency. Secondary endpoints in ARCHER II include safety, low-luminance visual acuity (LLVA), and photoreceptor integrity (EZ). Topline data are expected in the second half of 2026.

About Annexon

Annexon Biosciences (Nasdaq: ANNX) is advancing the next generation platform of targeted immunotherapies for nearly 10 million people worldwide living with serious neuroinflammatory diseases. Our founding scientific approach focuses on C1q, the initiating molecule of a potent inflammatory pathway that when misdirected can lead to tissue damage and loss of function in a host of diseases. Our targeted therapies are designed to stop classical complement-driven neuroinflammation at its source to provide meaningful functional benefit and alter the course of disease. Annexon’s mission is to deliver game-changing therapies to patients so that they can live their best lives. To learn more visit annexonbio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “design,” “due,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “positioned,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the potential therapeutic benefit of vonaprument; timing of and results from the Phase 3 ARCHER II trial, including expected topline data in the second half of 2026; vonaprument’s distinct potential neuroprotective mechanism of action and potential to provide protection from vision loss; the potential for vonaprument to be the first targeted vision-preserving therapy for GA; the company’s ability to commercialize its product candidates, if approved; the potential for the company to deliver significant value for patients and its stakeholders; and continuing advancement of the company’s portfolio. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: the company’s history of net operating losses; the company’s ability to obtain necessary capital to fund its clinical programs; the potential for delays in the company’s clinical trials; the potential for the company’s product candidates to not receive regulatory approval, including if the FDA and comparable foreign regulatory authorities determine that the company’s submission package is not sufficient or require the company to provide additional data in patients that are not feasible to obtain; the early stages of clinical development of the company’s product candidates; the effects of public health crises on the company’s clinical programs and business operations; the company’s ability to obtain regulatory approval of and successfully commercialize its product candidates; any undesirable side effects or other properties of the company’s product candidates; the company’s reliance on third-party suppliers and manufacturers; the outcomes of any future collaboration agreements; and the company’s ability to adequately maintain intellectual property rights for its product candidates. These and other risks are described in greater detail under the section titled “Risk Factors” contained in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements that the company makes in this press release are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

