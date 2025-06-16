SUBSCRIBE
Ann Arbor-based Life Science Companies TSRL, AnchorBio, and AAPharmaSyn Launch The A2 BioPharm Collaborative at BIO 2025

June 16, 2025 | 
1 min read
ANN ARBOR, Mich. and BOSTON (June 16, 2025) – Three Michigan-based companies—TSRL Inc., AnchorBio, and AAPharmaSyn—have announced the formation of The A2 BioPharm Collaborative, a new strategic collaboration aimed at accelerating drug development from target identification to IND-enabling studies. The announcement coincides with the companies’ joint presence at BIO 2025, one of the largest global biotechnology conferences, where they are co-located within the Michigan Pavilion inside the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center this week.

With complementary expertise across discovery biology, synthetic chemistry, and oral drug delivery, The A2 BioPharm Collaborative was created to deliver a seamless, cross-functional solution for biotech and pharmaceutical innovators seeking to move faster and smarter from first compound to first-in-human dose.

Understand how each organization works together, below:

        AnchorBio brings biology-focused preclinical discovery services including target ID, assay development, and mechanism-of-action studies.

        AAPharmaSyn offers deep capabilities in synthetic chemistry, process development, and lead optimization.

        TSRL Inc. provides advanced formulation, PK/ADME, and preclinical development services with a focus on superior drug delivery.

“We have seen firsthand how difficult it is for teams to align chemistry, biology, and formulation early on. The A2 BioPharm Collaborative brings those disciplines together, creating a smarter way forward for biotech and pharma innovators,” said Dr. Elke Lipka, CEO of TSRL Inc. “Rooted in Michigan’s strong scientific community, our combined expertise helps early-stage developers all over the world reduce complexity and build real momentum toward the clinic.”

The collaborative’s launch comes at a time when biotech companies face increasing pressure to validate drug candidates quickly while conserving capital. The integrated services offered by The A2 BioPharm Collaborative are designed to streamline decision-making, reduce fragmentation, and improve outcomes across the R&D pipeline.

Attendees of BIO 2025 can meet with representatives from all three companies at their shared kiosk within the Michigan Pavilion. For more information, visit www.tsrlinc.com, www.anchorbiosolutions.com, and www.aapharmasyn.com.

Media Contact

Don F. McLean, McLean Media

+1-734-716-4182

###

 

