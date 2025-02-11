Anixa Biosciences to Present at the 18th Annual European Life Sciences CEO Forum

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (“Anixa” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer, today announced that Mike Catelani, President and CFO of Anixa, will be participating in the 18th Annual European Life Sciences CEO Forum taking place February 26-27, 2025, at the Hilton Zurich Airport Hotel in Zurich, Switzerland.

The conference brings together leading executives, investors, and industry experts from the global life sciences sector to discuss the latest innovations, investment trends, and partnership opportunities. Mr. Catelani will provide an update on Anixa’s pipeline, highlighting its groundbreaking CAR-T therapy for ovarian cancer in collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center, its breast cancer vaccine developed in partnership with Cleveland Clinic, and its expanding portfolio of cancer vaccine programs aimed at addressing multiple hard-to-treat cancers.

Presentation Details:

Event: 18th Annual European Life Sciences CEO Forum

18th Annual European Life Sciences CEO Forum Location: Hilton Zurich Airport Hotel

Hilton Zurich Airport Hotel Date: February 27, 2025

February 27, 2025 Time: 10:40 AM CET

The presentation will highlight recent clinical advancements and strategic initiatives aimed at accelerating the development of Anixa’s innovative therapies. Additionally, Mr. Catelani will engage in one-on-one meetings with potential partners and investors.

“We are excited to participate in this prestigious event and share updates on our cutting-edge programs,” said Mike Catelani, President and CFO of Anixa Biosciences. “As we continue to advance our pipeline, we look forward to collaborating with investors and industry leaders who share our dedication to developing innovative and life-changing oncology therapies.”

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

Anixa is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer. Anixa’s therapeutic portfolio consists of an ovarian cancer immunotherapy program being developed in collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center, which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor-T cell (CER-T) technology. The Company’s vaccine portfolio includes vaccines being developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic to treat and prevent breast cancer and ovarian cancer, as well as additional cancer vaccines to address many intractable cancers, including high incidence malignancies in lung, colon, and prostate. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against “retired” proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. Anixa’s business model of partnering with world-renowned research institutions on all stages of development allows the Company to continually examine emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. To learn more, visitor follow Anixa onand

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa’s current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “likely,” “will” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in “Item 1A - Risk Factors” and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

Contact:

Mike Catelani

President, COO & CFO

mcatelani@anixa.com

408-708-9808

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anixa-biosciences-to-present-at-the-18th-annual-european-life-sciences-ceo-forum-302373037.html

SOURCE Anixa Biosciences, Inc.