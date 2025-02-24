Anixa Biosciences Featured in Breaking Cancer News Article on Novel CAR-T Therapy for Ovarian Cancer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (“Anixa” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer, today is pleased to announce that its pioneering CAR-T therapy for ovarian cancer, developed in collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center (“Moffitt”), was prominently featured in Breaking Cancer News in an article titled “Navigating Uncharted Territory: CAR-T for Ovarian Cancer.”

The article highlights the groundbreaking clinical trial led by Dr. Robert Wenham, Chairman of the Department of Gynecologic Oncology at Moffitt Cancer Center, and Dr. Monica Avila, a leading gynecologic oncologist at Moffitt. The trial explores the use of chimeric antigen receptor-T cell (CAR-T) therapy to treat ovarian cancer, a disease with historically limited treatment options for advanced-stage patients.

The CAR-T therapy being studied in this trial, exclusively licensed to Anixa from The Wistar Institute, and developed through a partnership between Anixa and Moffitt, is designed to target the follicle-stimulating hormone receptor (FSHR), a protein uniquely expressed on ovarian cancer cells. This novel approach has the potential to revolutionize the treatment of ovarian cancer by leveraging the body’s immune system to directly attack tumors.

Dr. Amit Kumar, Chairman and CEO of Anixa Biosciences, commented, “We are honored to see our work recognized in Breaking Cancer News and to witness the promising impact this CAR-T therapy is having on patients. Our partnership with Moffitt Cancer Center exemplifies our commitment to developing novel and targeted immunotherapies that could transform the standard of care for some of the most challenging cancers, including ovarian cancer.”

The article also highlights the potential expansion of the study to evaluate repeat dosing, given Gallagher’s response, and explores the broader implications of CAR-T therapy for solid tumors—an area of intense research and high unmet medical need.

The full article can be accessed here: https://breakingcancernews.com/2025/02/18/navigating-uncharted-territory-car-t-for-ovarian-cancer/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa’s current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “likely,” “will” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in “Item 1A - Risk Factors” and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

