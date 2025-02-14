Anixa Biosciences Chairman and CEO Discusses Pioneering CAR-T Cell Therapy and Breast Cancer Vaccine in Alpha Wolf Trading Interview

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (“Anixa” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer, today announced that its Chairman and CEO, Dr. Amit Kumar, was featured in an interview with Alpha Wolf Trading. In the discussion, Dr. Kumar provided insights into Anixa’s groundbreaking CAR-T cell therapy for ovarian cancer and its breast cancer vaccine program, highlighting the Company’s innovative approach to immunotherapy and cancer prevention.

During the interview, Dr. Kumar provided key insights into Anixa’s CAR-T cell therapy, which is designed to harness the power of the immune system to target ovarian cancer cells. Unlike traditional CAR-T therapies that have been successful in blood cancers, Anixa’s approach aims to overcome the challenges of treating solid tumors, representing a major advancement in immunotherapy.

Dr. Kumar also discussed Anixa’s breast cancer vaccine program, which is designed to prevent triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC)—the most aggressive and hardest-to-treat form of breast cancer. Currently in clinical trials, this vaccine has the potential to be a game-changer in breast cancer prevention.

A key strength of Anixa’s business model is its capital efficiency and low burn rate, enabled by its strategic partnerships with world-renowned research institutions. By leveraging collaborations with its partners, Anixa minimizes the need for large in-house R&D expenditures, ensuring that its financial resources are allocated efficiently.

“Our partnership-driven approach allows us to advance cutting-edge therapies while maintaining a low burn rate,” said Dr. Kumar. “By working with top-tier institutions, we maximize the impact of our funding and accelerate the development of novel cancer treatments without the heavy financial burden typically associated with biotech companies.”

To watch Dr. Amit Kumar’s full interview on Alpha Wolf Trading, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sk7MonYXcH0.

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

Anixa is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer. Anixa’s therapeutic portfolio consists of an ovarian cancer immunotherapy program being developed in collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center, which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor-T cell (CER-T) technology. The Company’s vaccine portfolio includes vaccines being developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic to treat and prevent breast cancer and ovarian cancer, as well as additional cancer vaccines to address many intractable cancers, including high incidence malignancies in lung, colon, and prostate. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against “retired” proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. Anixa’s business model of partnering with world-renowned research institutions on all stages of development allows the Company to continually examine emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. To learn more, visitor follow Anixa onand

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa’s current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “likely,” “will” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in “Item 1A - Risk Factors” and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

Contact:

Mike Catelani

President, COO & CFO

mcatelani@anixa.com

408-708-9808

