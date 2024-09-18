Anixa Biosciences Announces Presentation on its Ovarian Cancer CAR-T Therapy at the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance’s International Gynecologic Cancer Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (“Anixa” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer, today announced that it will present at the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance’s (“OCRA”) International Gynecologic Cancer Conference taking place online September 25-27, 2024.

The presentation, entitled “Autologous T Cells Engineered to Target Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH) Receptor in Recurrent Ovarian Cancer, A Phase 1 Trial,” will be presented by Dr. Pamela Garzone, Anixa’s Chief Development Officer, and will discuss the clinical development of Anixa’s novel chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy for ovarian cancer. The presentation will take place at 3:00PM ET on September 25.

The International Gynecologic Cancer Conference is organized by OCRA. OCRA is the leading organization in the world fighting ovarian cancer from all fronts while supporting women and their families.

More information about the event may be found at: International Gynecologic Cancer Conference - Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (ocrahope.org).

About Anixa’s CAR-T Approach (Follicle Stimulating Hormone Receptor-Mediated CAR-T technology)

Jose R. Conejo-Garcia

Duke University

Anixa’s chimeric antigen receptor-T cell (CAR-T) technology approach is an autologous cell therapy comprised of engineered T cells that target the follicle stimulating hormone receptor (FSHR). FSHR is found at immunologically relevant levels exclusively on the granulosa cells of the ovaries. Since the target is a hormone (chimeric endocrine) receptor, and the target-binding domain is derived from its natural ligand, this technology is known as CER-T (chimeric endocrine receptor-T cell) therapy, a new type of CAR-T. Anixa’s FSHR-mediated CAR-T technology was developed by, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Immunology in the Department of Integrative Immunobiology at theSchool of Medicine. Anixa holds an exclusive world-wide license to the technology from The Wistar Institute.

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

Anixa is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer. Anixa’s therapeutic portfolio consists of an ovarian cancer immunotherapy program being developed in collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center, which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor-T cell (CER-T) technology. The Company’s vaccine portfolio includes vaccines being developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic to prevent breast cancer – specifically triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), the most lethal form of the disease – and ovarian cancer, as well as additional cancer vaccines to address many intractable cancers, including high incidence malignancies in lung, colon, and prostate. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against “retired” proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. Anixa’s unique business model of partnering with world-renowned research institutions on all stages of development allows the Company to continually examine emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. To learn more, visitor follow Anixa onand

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa’s current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “likely,” “will” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in “Item 1A - Risk Factors” and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

Contact:

Mike Catelani

President, COO & CFO

mcatelani@anixa.com

408-708-9808

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anixa-biosciences-announces-presentation-on-its-ovarian-cancer-car-t-therapy-at-the-ovarian-cancer-research-alliances-international-gynecologic-cancer-conference-302251762.html

SOURCE Anixa Biosciences, Inc.