Anivive Lifesciences Announces FDA Approval of Laverdia®, the First Oral Treatment of Its Kind for Canine Lymphoma

Anivive converts Laverdia-CA1 to full FDA approval

First FDA-approved product to validate Anivive's AI-enabled development model — from drug repurposing through clinical trial enrollment

Affordable oral lymphoma treatment administered at home

Additional approvals underway in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, Japan and the United Kingdom

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anivive Lifesciences today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Center for Veterinary Medicine has granted full approval for Laverdia® (verdinexor tablets), marking a major advancement in the treatment of canine lymphoma. Laverdia is the first FDA-approved oral, at-home treatment for lymphoma in dogs designed to give veterinarians and pet owners a safe, effective, and more accessible option for managing one of the most common cancers in dogs.

Laverdia also marks the first FDA-approved product to complete Anivive's technology-enabled development cycle. AniviveSELECT, the company's AI drug repurposing platform, identified and prioritized verdinexor for canine lymphoma by connecting evidence from human medicine with veterinary disease biology. AniviveTRIAL then helped identify, match and recruit dogs for the nationwide pivotal study, contributing approximately 40% of enrollment, accelerating the path to approval.

Laverdia works as an XPO1 inhibitor by selectively inhibiting nuclear export proteins involved in cancer cell survival, a mechanism pioneered in veterinary oncology by Anivive's scientific partners. In clinical evaluations, the treatment demonstrated promising results with a well-tolerated safety profile.

"Laverdia provides veterinarians with greater flexibility in designing treatment protocols tailored to each dog's condition and lifestyle," said Dr. David Bruyette, Chief Medical Officer at Anivive. "Thank you to all our partners that helped us in achieving this milestone approval for Laverdia. We believe this therapy will be an important tool in improving quality of life for dogs living with lymphoma."

In 2021, FDA granted Anivive conditional approval for Laverdia®-CA1 for the treatment of lymphoma in dogs allowing Anivive to market the drug while completing the Technical Efficacy Section requirements for full approval.

Anivive partnered with Dechra Veterinary Products in 2022, out-licensing the rights to Laverdia-CA1 in the United States. With the full FDA approval, Laverdia is now available through Dechra to veterinarians nationwide. Starting later this summer, Dechra will be launching a comprehensive support program for healthcare teams and pet owners, including educational resources, dosing guidance, and in-clinic support to ensure broad access.

"This approval validates more than a drug. It validates the development model we built Anivive around," said Dylan Balsz, Founder and CEO of Anivive Lifesciences. "We used AniviveSELECT to identify a promising human medicine for canine lymphoma, and AniviveTRIAL to find and enroll dogs across the country. Laverdia is the first product to complete that full cycle—from AI-enabled repurposing through clinical development and FDA approval. After eight years of work, it also gives veterinarians and families a more affordable way to give dogs with lymphoma more time."

Building on the momentum of the US approval, Anivive is pursuing approvals for Laverdia in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, Japan and the United Kingdom. Additionally, Anivive is investigating verdinexor for other canine and feline cancers and as a potential antiviral in veterinary medicine and continues to expand distribution of their SearchLight DNATM next-generation genomic sequencing test for pet cancers. The overall veterinary oncology sector reached USD $1.77 billion in 2025. Growth is expected at a steady CAGR of 12.14% in between 2025 to 2034, with long-term projections showing USD $4.86 billion valuation by 2034.

To learn more about Laverdia visit www.laverdia.com. For more information about Anivive and their innovative approach to drug development, visit www.anivive.com.

About Anivive Lifesciences

Anivive Lifesciences develops veterinary medicines through an integrated artificial intelligence and drug development platform. AniviveSELECT identifies and prioritizes human medicines that can be repurposed for unmet needs in animals, while AniviveTRIAL uses intelligent patient matching, digital recruitment and centralized enrollment tools to accelerate veterinary clinical studies. Through our proprietary AI platform, we are pioneering first-in-class therapeutics in Oncology, Antivirals, and Antifungal Vaccines, setting new standards for innovation and excellence in the industry. To learn more, visit anivive.com.

About Dechra

Dechra is a global specialist in veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products, dedicated to supporting veterinarians, pet owners, and the animals they care for. For more information, visit www.dechra-us.com.

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SOURCE Anivive Lifesciences Inc.