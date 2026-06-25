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Gilead’s TROP-2 Trodelvy, Keytruda combo win first-line FDA nods for breast cancer

June 25, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
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Gilead’s Trodelvy can now be used as a monotherapy and in combination with Merck’s Keytruda to treat certain patients with triple-negative breast cancer.

The FDA has given its go-ahead to Gilead’s anti-TROP-2 antibody-drug conjugate Trodelvy as a frontline option for two specific triple-negative breast cancer indications.

With the approvals, announced Wednesday, Trodelvy can now be used as a monotherapy for patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) who are ineligible for PD-1 or PD-L1 therapies. Gilead’s product can now also be given alongside Merck’s Keytruda or Keytruda Qlex to treat TNBC patients whose tumors express PD-L1.

“For more than twenty years, patients with mTNBC have had limited choices in first-line treatment,” Gilead CMO Dietmar Berger said in a company statement announcing the approval. By expanding into this setting, Trodelvy “provides a new standard of care for the most aggressive form of breast cancer,” he said.

Data from the Phase 3 ASCENT-03 and ASCENT-04 studies underpinned the FDA approvals. In the former trial, treatment with Trodelvy resulted in median progression-free survival (PFS) of 9.7 months versus 6.9 months in controls on a standard anti-cancer regimen—a significant 38% reduction in the risk of death or disease progression. Confirmed objective response rate (ORR) was 50% in the Trodelvy group versus 47% in controls, according to the FDA release.

Meanwhile, ASCENT-04 enrolled nearly 450 patients who were randomly assigned to receive a regimen of Trodelvy and Keytruda or standard chemotherapy. Those who received the Merck/Gilead combo saw a median PFS of 11.2 months versus 7.8 months in controls. This corresponded with a 35% decrease in the risk of death or disease progression.

Wednesday’s approval marks a comeback for Merck and Gilead’s campaign to combine Trodelvy with Keytruda. Earlier this month, the partners pulled the plug on the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-D46 study, which was evaluating a regimen of the two therapies for patients with non-small cell lung cancer who are positive for PD-L1 expression.

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An independent data committee found the study would be “unlikely” to hit its key efficacy goal of improving overall survival, the companies said at the time.

Trodelvy’s first-line expansion puts it on more even ground with AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo’s Datroway, which last month was approved for frontline mTNBC in patients who are ineligible for PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor treatment.

Breast cancer Approvals Regulatory
Gilead Sciences, Inc. Merck & Co.
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is BioSpace‘s senior staff writer. Based in Metro Manila, Tristan has more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
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