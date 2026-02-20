Animate Biosciences Reports Preclinical Data Showing Dramatic Reduction in Cardiac Scarring and Near-Doubling of Heart Function After Experimental Heart Attack

Single-dose designed peptide drives structural and functional cardiac repair in a mouse myocardial infarction model

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Animate Biosciences, a biotechnology company focused on designing innovative peptide therapeutics, today announces positive preclinical results demonstrating that its lead therapeutic peptide, MBb32, produced a significant reduction in cardiac scar tissue (infarct) and subsequent recovery of heart function in a mouse model of severe myocardial injury.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, accounting for a significant portion of annual mortality. In addition, tens of millions of Americans live with cardiovascular disease, and projections suggest that the prevalence of cardiovascular conditions will continue to rise in the coming decades. While current therapies help manage symptoms and slow disease progression after heart attack, few treatments directly reverse the structural damage caused by ischemic injury.

The study used a reliable left anterior descending (LAD) coronary artery ligation model that replicates key features of human heart attack and post-infarct remodeling. Following induction of myocardial infarction, animals received a single low dose injection of MBb32. Infarct size and cardiac performance were later quantified using advanced cardiac MRI acquisition and novel cellular contrast agent.

Treatment with MBb32 resulted in significant 64% reduction in infarct burden, with scar size decreasing from 44% in untreated controls to 16% in peptide-treated animals (p<0.05). In parallel, MBb32 produced significant 90% improvement in cardiac function, with left ventricular ejection fraction increasing from 19% to 36% (p<0.05). The combination of large scar reduction and functional recovery is challenging in murine LAD infarction studies. These findings suggest physiologically meaningful tissue repair after severe injury.

“These results demonstrate that our peptides can drive both structural and functional recovery following major cardiac injury,” said Peter Licari, CEO and co-founder of Animate Biosciences. “Seeing this magnitude of scar shrinkage alongside restoration of heart performance supports the reparative potential of our platform and expands our opportunity in cardiac disease.”

The work was conducted by the Cardiovascular Stem Cell (Yang) Laboratory at Stanford. The model was intentionally designed to conduct a highly rigorous test of tissue rescue following major ischemic injury. The observed effects indicate an effective inhibition of pathological scar formation and meaningful restoration of cardiac pump function.

Prior in vivo studies have shown that Animate peptides deliver powerful anti-fibrotic and regenerative effects across multiple organ systems. Combined with the new cardiac data, these results highlight the broad therapeutic potential of Animate’s platform to repair damaged tissue and treat fibrosis systemically.

Animate Biosciences is developing a pipeline of AI-designed peptides targeting inflammation and fibrosis across multiple organs, including the lung, heart, liver, and skin. The company is advancing MBb32 and additional candidates toward IND-enabling studies as part of a broader strategy to create disease-modifying therapies that address the biological drivers of tissue degeneration. For more information, visit animate.bio.

About Animate Biosciences

Animate Biosciences is a biotechnology company developing first-of-its-kind peptide therapeutics to stop inflammatory and fibrotic disease. Powered by its proprietary AnimateIQ™ platform, the company combines breakthroughs in biological data processing, generative AI and rapid peptide synthesis to design novel therapies. By leveraging the untapped biology of nature’s best regenerators, the company aims to transform how inflammation and fibrosis are treated across organ systems, make advanced therapeutics accessible and deliver a future where life-altering or life-ending inflammatory and fibrotic disease is no longer inevitable. For more information, visit animate.bio.

