Angle PLC Announces Notice of Results

ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL)(OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company with innovative circulating tumour cell (CTC) diagnostic solutions for use in research, drug development and clinical oncology, will be releasing its preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2024 on Wednesday 28 May 2025.

A meeting for analysts will be held at 11:00 am BST on Wednesday 28 May 2025 at the offices of FTI Consulting, 200 Aldersgate, Aldersgate Street, London, EC1A 4HD.

A live webcast of the analyst meeting can be accessed via ANGLE's Investor Centre page, https://angleplc.com/investor-relations/corporate-presentations/, with Q&A participation reserved for analysts only. Please register in advance and log on to the webcast approximately 5 minutes before 11:00 am on the day of the results. A recording of the webcast will be made available on ANGLE's website following the results meeting.

ANGLE is a world-leading liquid biopsy company with innovative circulating tumour cell (CTC) solutions for use in research, drug development and clinical oncology using a simple blood sample. ANGLE's FDA cleared and patent protected CTC harvesting technology known as the Parsortix® PC1 System enables complete downstream analysis of the sample including whole cell imaging and proteomic analysis and full genomic and transcriptomic molecular analysis.

ANGLE's commercial businesses are focusing on clinical services and diagnostic products. The clinical services business is offered through ANGLE's GCLP-compliant laboratories. Services include custom made assay development and clinical trial testing for pharma. Products include the Parsortix system, associated consumables and assays.

Over 100 peer-reviewed publications have demonstrated the performance of the Parsortix system. For more information, visit www.angleplc.com

